Billionaire Stephen Schwarzman had long list of demands in exchange for $25M donation to Abington High Apr 11

In addition to renaming his alma mater Abington Schwarzman High School in exchange for a donation of $25 million, Stephen A. Schwarzman also had a list of demands. Associated Press file

In addition to renaming his alma mater Abington Schwarzman High School in exchange for a donation of $25 million, Wall Street billionaire Stephen A. Schwarzman also wanted his name on a new science and technology center, his portrait “prominently” displayed at the school and other parts of the building named after his younger twin brothers, according to the original pledge agreement between the school district and the Blackstone Group CEO.

After two weeks of the public’s growing demands to see the document, the school board released it Wednesday morning after voting unanimously to rescind it at a raucous jam-packed meeting Tuesday night in favor of a water-downed version that it will vote on on April 24. It also released information about a foundation that the district created last year to manage the unprecedented gift.

The board had approved the first pact in near secrecy on March 27, sparking outrage from residents when they learned that the district had given away naming rights to the 1965 graduate in return for the hefty gift which would pay for a renovation and a state-of-the art Center for Science and Technology.

Residents wanted to know what else Schwarzman, the 71 year-old son of a dry-good salesman who is worth about $12 billion, might be demanding, including changes to the computer science curriculum which he had publicly endorsed.

According to the document, it was a lot, and included keeping all communications confidential and not disclosing details of the agreement without approval from the deep-pocketed donor. According to the state’s Right-to-Know law, public school documents are open for review.

When it came to the curriculum changes, Abington would provide Chromebooks to every high school student and require that they all enroll in coding or computer literacy courses by 2022, which is when the new high school is expected to open. Superintendent Amy Sichel maintains the district had already planned that curriculum change and that it did not come from Schwarzman.

However, to keep their benefactor up to date on the curriculum, the district was required to provide semi-annual progress reports, including data, on the teaching of coding and other computer skills, and hold semi-annual in-person meetings with Schwarzman’s representatives to discuss progress in meeting computer literacy goals, the agreement says. After 2022, reports and meetings would be annual.

Schwarzman also wanted a say in the building of the new high school, demanding to review a list of general contractors, and comment on final designs and cost estimates, while receiving quarterly progress reports.

When it came to renaming the school, Schwarzman wanted to make sure the new name was “prominently displayed” and he wanted signs at all six entrances. In addition to his name on the school, the new science and technology center would be the Stephen A. Schwarzman Center for Science and Technology while additional space in the building would be named “in honor” of his brothers Mark and Warren.

The gym, athletic center and athletic hall of fame would bear the names of his former track mates, Bobby Bryant and Billy Wilson, and his coach, Jack Armstrong.

The new pledge agreement, also posted Tuesday morning, lists far fewer demands.

Schwarzman’s name will still grace the science and technology center and the gym complex still has the names of his friends and coach. But there is no mention of his brothers and any pictures or plaques “will be mutually agreed upon” by the district and Schwarzman.

It also states that the school will immediately cease to use a name if the person has “engaged in any act of moral turpitude which results in a criminal conviction.”

The new pact does not stipulate updates for Schwarzman on the computer science curriculum or building construction.

After the community blow-up, Sichel said Schwarzman immediately backed off renaming the school. At the meeting on Tuesday, school board president Raymond McGarry apologized repeatedly for the board’s lack of transparency. He implored the several hundred people in the audience not to blame the district’s patron.

Schwarzman’s intentions, he said, “have been pure throughout this process.”

“While this board is most deserving of criticism,” said McGarry, ”Mr. Schwarzman is only deserving of our thanks.”

