6,019 days after the SRC first convened, a final meeting

The very first School Reform Commission meeting took place on December 28, 2001, when James Nevels, a Swarthmore businessman and the sole member of the brand-new panel, met in public session. Nevels awarded 10 retainer contracts to lawyers, publicists, and an insurance adviser.
Barring any unforseen circumstances, the very last SRC meeting will take place Thursday afternoon – 6,019 days after that inaugural session — with longtime Philadelphia public servant Estelle Richman presiding. (Members Fran Burns, Bill Green and Marge Neff are also expected to be in attendance.)
The commission is expected to take votes on charter schools, consider shrinking the grade span of Strawberry Mansion High School on the path to ending the current iteration of that comprehensive program, endorse a new student discipline policy that would forbid suspensions of kindergarten through second graders, and award millions in contracts, as it has done every month since that first meeting where Nevels sat alone.
Officially, the SRC will still exist after Thursday’s two-part meeting (charter school decisions at 1 p.m., all other business at 4:30): it governs the district until June 30. But this is its last public stand before a new Philadelphia Board of Education, picked by Mayor Kenney, begins governing the district on July 1, the realization of years of fights for local control of the city’s schools.
Follow along as the SRC meets.