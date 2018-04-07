SEPTA trolley and car collide in Philly's Northern Liberties

A SEPTA trolley collided with a car Saturday night near Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties section, a spokeswoman for the transportation agency said.
The incident, reported around 8 p.m., involved a Route 15 trolley at Eighth Street and Girard Avenue, the SEPTA spokeswoman said.
She had no immediate information on injuries, how many people were aboard the trolley or how the accident occurred.
Check back for continuing coverage.
