Charter school staffer suspended after bringing gun to school

A staffer at Russell Byers Charter School has been suspended after bringing a gun to the Center City school.
Principal Kareem Goodwin detailed the Wednesday incident in a letter to parents.
After school staff became aware that the employee, who was not named, brought the gun to school, “we immediately called the Philadelphia police,” Goodwin wrote. “The police came to school and peacefully escorted the staff member out of the building for questioning. The staff member was placed on indefinite suspension. We are thankful that at no time was the safety of our students in jeopardy.”
Police said no arrests were made, but that the matter is still under investigation.
Some students saw the weapon; they all spoke with the school counselor, said Goodwin, who invited any child who felt unsafe to speak with the counselor.
“As a parent myself, I know this incident can cause alarm, but please rest assure[d] that your child’s safety is our first and top priority,” Goodwin wrote.
A spokesman for Russell Byers, at 19th and Arch, said he could not answer further questions, including why the staffer brought the gun to school and whether he would return to class.