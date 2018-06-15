'Enough is enough': Philly school unions boiling over assaults on staff

You can also find her on Twitter here .

Dr. Robin Cooper, President, Teamsters Local 502 Commonwealth Association of School Administrators, outside Girard Academic Music Program, 136 W. Ritner St., Philadelphia on Friday, June 15, 2018. A press conference was held outside GAMP regarding the assaults on principals in Philadelphia Public Schools.

After a rash of assaults against Philadelphia school administrators and teachers, the unions that represent them gathered Friday to say: Something’s got to give.

“Some parents now think that it’s OK to assault the people charged with keeping their children safe,” said Robin Cooper, president of the Commonwealth Association of School Administrators (CASA), the Philadelphia School District administrators’ union. “It’s more than a few cases — just this year, it’s horrendous. People are cursed out or threatened, bullied by parents.”

That was the message Cooper and Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, hoped to convey at a news conference and community meeting Friday to address the issue of staff safety in schools.

The issue was laid bare this month at Pollock Elementary in the Northeast, when the parents of a student allegedly pushed and punched the school’s principal and vice principal in the schoolyard while attempting to pick their child up on Family Fun Day. Administrators told them they had to report to the school office to sign the child out before they could leave with the child.

The mother, Nicole Myers, 37, was charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass and related offenses, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person, disorderly conduct, and harassment. The father, Louis Kennedy, 40, was charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass, simple assault and related offenses.

But there were a number of other incidents, said Cooper. At one school, the principal was knocked unconscious by a parent while the school police lieutenant watched, she said. At another, a parent pulled a knife on the principal; at another, a parent threatened to shoot the principal. Cooper declined to specify at which schools these incidents occurred.

And last year, the principal of Fitler Academics Plus School in Germantown was struck with a brick when he was trying to break up a fight at dismissal.

“To be so brazen as to fight, to just punch a staff member — enough is enough,” said Cooper.

Teachers and principals work hard to cultivate welcoming schools, Cooper said, but it’s tough to do so when they fear for their safety.

“We know and accept that parents are our partners, and we want to have inviting schools, but there have to be guidelines about behavior when entering a school building,” she said.

Cooper, who was the longtime principal of Longstreth Elementary in Kingsessing, said that in her nearly two decades as a principal, it gradually became more common for administrators to worry about being attacked.

“It’s a small percentage of parents, but those can take up most of your time in a school building,” said Cooper. “I would have to mediate parents fighting other parents. Now, it’s a spillover — if some parents don’t agree with the decision of an administrator, they think it’s OK to physically confront them.”

The answer, Cooper said, is strengthening security in schools, improving resources for students suffering from the impact of trauma, and enhancing district policies.