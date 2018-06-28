Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite's report card: 4 As, 2 Bs, no bonus

The new Philly school board convenes next month. What do people want members to know?

Philadelphia Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. received a strong evaluation from the SRC in one of its final acts as a governing body.

In one of its last actions as the Philadelphia School District’s governing body, the School Reform Commission gave its superintendent a glowing report card, hailing William R. Hite Jr.’s “excellent leadership” in an evaluation released Thursday.

If the SRC’s distinguished to failing scale was an A-D system, Hite got four As and two Bs for the 2017-18 school year.

He earned top marks for systems leadership; operations and financial management; communications and community relations; and professionalism. Hite received “proficient,” the second-highest grade, for human resources management and student growth and achievement.

It was his best evaluation to date. Hite became Philadelphia’s schools chief in 2012.

Though city students have made progress, just 33 percent passed state exams in reading and 19 in math in the 2016-17 school year, up one percentage point from the prior year. State test results from the school year that just ended have not been released.

Hite’s has put a renewed focus on early literacy, and that has yielded gains.

“Under Dr. Hite’s sound and stable guidance, the district has emerged from deeply challenging years, regained financial stability, returned to local control, and seen the beginning of district-wide academic growth. Despite these notable gains, immediate and significant challenges remain. We thank Dr. Hite for continuing to approach these challenges head-on with the sustained urgency and dedication Philadelphia students deserve,” the four SRC members said in a statement.

Despite the rosy report card, Hite gets no bump tied to the praise. His contract specifies his salary increases are tied to the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers’ raises.

He is paid $311,360 annually.

Hite’s contract runs through 2022.

Six years into his superintendency, Hite is now one of the longer-tenured schools chiefs in modern Philadelphia history, and both the departing SRC and new school board have made it clear that his steady hand is one of the reasons they feel confident in the district’s transition of governance.