Philly students protest for tougher gun laws on Columbine massacre's anniversary

Camera icon JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer
Students from Pennsylvania march in protest, during the march for Our Lives rally along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC. Saturday, March 24, 2018.
by Kristen A. Graham, Staff Writer
Kristen A. Graham

Staff Writer

Kristen Graham covers the Philadelphia School District. A native Philadelphian – and a product of the school system and Temple University – she has written about everything from crime and county government to education since joining the Inquirer in 2000.

Kristen is a Pulitzer Prize winner, part of a team whose "Assault on Learning" series about violence in the Philadelphia schools won the 2012 prize for public service for the Inquirer. Please pass along the scoop about what’s going on at your Philadelphia public school; Kristen welcomes tips, story ideas and witty banter at kgraham@phillynews.com or 215-854-5146.

You can also find her on Twitter here.

Students in the Philadelphia area are joining counterparts nationwide in staging walkouts and other demonstration to press for tougher gun laws on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting that left 12 students and a teacher dead in Littleton, Colo.

In Philadelphia, several hundred students walked out of their schools and rallied outside City Hall. where they staged a “die-in” before dispersing.

 

Among those who headed to City Hall were students from Germantown Friends School.

Earlier, several dozen students at Haverford High School rallied before the start of classes in support of the nationwide protest. A rally leader called on his fellow students to register to vote as soon as they are old enough and to cast ballots for candidates who support “sensible gun control.”

Organizers say there will be walkouts in every state, with more than 2,600 registered on the event’s website as of Thursday.

In Marion County, Florida, district-wide walkout were suddenly canceled after a school shooting Forest High School in Ocala, left one student wounded and another in custody.

Friday’s protests follows a wave of youth activism that has emerged after the Feb. 14 shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Tens of thousands of students left class March 14 to protest gun violence in what historians called the largest youth protest movement since at least the Vietnam War. Days later, hundreds of thousands of teens and their backers rallied across the U.S. calling for tougher laws on guns and ammunition.

In what they called an unprecedented series of hearings, three dozen Pennsylvania House members took recently turns speaking over six days about gun safety and how to prevent mass shootings, proposing a number of measures.

This article contains material from the Associated Press

 

 

