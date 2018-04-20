Philly students protest for tougher gun laws on Columbine massacre's anniversary

Students in the Philadelphia area are joining counterparts nationwide in staging walkouts and other demonstration to press for tougher gun laws on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting that left 12 students and a teacher dead in Littleton, Colo.
In Philadelphia, several hundred students walked out of their schools and rallied outside City Hall. where they staged a “die-in” before dispersing.
Kids are mostly dispersing now, still holding their signs — and their activism — high. pic.twitter.com/tPzmzxBcU0
— Kristen Graham (@newskag) April 20, 2018
Some kids’ eyes are closed, others are sitting up and looking around, or taking photos. Several hundred kids here at least for a protest to mark the anniversary of Columbine shootings. pic.twitter.com/4FLEUJigxC
— Kristen Graham (@newskag) April 20, 2018
Some kids are here to bear witness, they said. pic.twitter.com/Ts4eGuC2b9
— Kristen Graham (@newskag) April 20, 2018
Diverse, energetic crowd here at City Hall. pic.twitter.com/dBzMcSuPXv
— Kristen Graham (@newskag) April 20, 2018
Among those who headed to City Hall were students from Germantown Friends School.
One sign by an organizer of a local effort re: #NationalSchoolWalkout. Hundreds of students at Germantown Friends School just walked out of class to call attention to gun violence + fight for gun control. They’re heading to City Hall for a die-in protest. pic.twitter.com/RRQ4qS5OPI
— Anita Oh (@anita_oh) April 20, 2018
Earlier, several dozen students at Haverford High School rallied before the start of classes in support of the nationwide protest. A rally leader called on his fellow students to register to vote as soon as they are old enough and to cast ballots for candidates who support “sensible gun control.”
HAPPENING NOW: "walkout" underway @ Haverford HS BEFORE school starts to rally their classmates to take action & fight for stricter gun laws @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/MSNTnCyAvl
— jennifer joyce (@JenniJoyceTV) April 20, 2018
Organizers say there will be walkouts in every state, with more than 2,600 registered on the event’s website as of Thursday.
In Marion County, Florida, district-wide walkout were suddenly canceled after a school shooting Forest High School in Ocala, left one student wounded and another in custody.
Friday’s protests follows a wave of youth activism that has emerged after the Feb. 14 shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
Tens of thousands of students left class March 14 to protest gun violence in what historians called the largest youth protest movement since at least the Vietnam War. Days later, hundreds of thousands of teens and their backers rallied across the U.S. calling for tougher laws on guns and ammunition.
In what they called an unprecedented series of hearings, three dozen Pennsylvania House members took recently turns speaking over six days about gun safety and how to prevent mass shootings, proposing a number of measures.
This article contains material from the Associated Press
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.