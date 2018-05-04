Penn State president gets three-year contract extension

Spiked drinks at Temple frat? Researchers say it's not uncommon May 1

STATE COLLEGE – Pennsylvania State University President Eric J. Barron, who has continued to lead the school in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal, will remain at the helm for another three years, the university’s board of trustees voted Friday.

Barron, who started at Penn State in 2014, will remain at the school through June 2022 under the contract extension. His original five-year contract would have expired in June 2019.

The vast majority of the board endorsed the extension. Three members abstained after one of them complained the board wasn’t informed enough about the negotiations with Barron, and two others, including Jay Paterno, son of the late football coach Joe Paterno, voted no.

“You are an extraordinary leader by all measurements,” Board Chair Mark Dambly said, as much of the room gave Barron a standing ovation.

Barron’s current annual salary, $834,364, will remain in place and be reviewed annually, the board said. He stands to collect an $800,000 “completion payment” this June for remaining on the job for the last four years. He also stands to collect another $800,000 at the conclusion of his contract in 2022 under the agreement.

In addition, he will continue to receive a $200,000 retention payment at the end of each year.

Barron came to Penn State from Florida State University, and has had to navigate thorny discussions among board members about the university’s handling of the Sandusky scandal. He’s also led the university’s overhaul of the Greek system in the aftermath of the death of sophomore pledge Tim Piazza in February 2017. Earlier this month, he co-led a national meeting of university officials on ways to improve fraternity and sorority life.

He also is leading the university’s current $1.6 billion fundraising campaign.

“Eric Barron has successfully advanced many of the goals and objectives established by the board, including tackling the issues of access and affordability, student success, and diversity and inclusion,” said board member Keith Masser, who chaired the board’s committee on compensation, which recommended the extension.