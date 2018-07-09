news

Local control is here: New Philly school board holds first-ever meeting

Eight of the nine members of the Philadelphia Board of Education are pictured with Mayor Kenney. They are, from left: Wayne Walker, Mallory Fix Lopez, Angela McIver, Julia Danzy, Joyce Wilkerson, Leticia Egea-Hinton, Maria McColgan and Lee Huang. Missing is Christopher McGinley.
by , Staff Writer @newskag | kgraham@phillynews.com
Local control of the Philadelphia School District is here, and the new board of education is getting down to business on Monday night.

The nine-member board will hold its first-ever public meeting at 5 p.m., electing officers, forming committees, and hearing from a public eager to make known their wishes for the new governing body, which replaces the defunct School Reform Commission.

After the meeting — at which 41 speakers have signed up to testify — the board will hold a meet-and-greet inside its new-look offices at district headquarters in Center City.

The board has a great deal on its plate: It controls a $3.2 billion budget and the fate of over 200,000 students in traditional public and charter schools. According to the latest public statistics, only about 33 percent of district students meet state standards in reading, and 19 in math. The school system’s four-year graduation rate is 67 percent. And though City Hall has planned a cash infusion of hundreds of millions to the district over the next five years, that money must come from future city budget cuts and from stronger collections from tax delinquents, both of which could fall short.

Members of the public have started making their wishes for the new board known, in listening sessions held all over the city this spring, making clear their desire for transparency and ethical conduct. They also hope the board can bring more resources to city schools, and want more help for special-education students.

 

Follow along at here, or livestream the meeting.

