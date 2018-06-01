Selections from 'Tools of the Trade: Poems for New Doctors'

Selections from 'Tools of the Trade: Poems for New Doctors' Jun 1

Villanova University surpasses fundraising goal by more than $150 million

Villanova University surpasses fundraising goal by more than $150 million Jun 1

A medical degree and a poetry book, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine graduates receive both

A medical degree and a poetry book, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine graduates receive both Jun 1

More by Susan Snyder

Susan Snyder has covered education for the Inquirer since 1998. She currently covers higher education. She was a member of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2012.

Graduates of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine this year are receiving this book.

Poem for a Hospital Wall

By Diana Hendry

Love has been loitering

down this corridor

has been seen

chatting up out-patients

spinning the wheels of wheelchairs

fluttering the pulse of the night nurse

appearing, disguised, as a bunch of grapes and a smile

hiding in dreams

handing out winds in orthopaedics

adding a wee drappie

aphrodisiaccy

to every prescription.

No heart is ever by-passed by Love.

Love has been loitering down this corridor

is highly infectious

mind how you go. If you smile

you might catch it.

*****

A Brief Format To Be Used When Consulting With Patients

By Glenn Colquhoun

The patient will talk.

The doctor will talk.

The doctor will listen while

the patient is talking.

The patient will listen while

the doctor is talking.

The patient will think that the doctor

knows what the doctor is talking about.

The doctor will think that the patient

knows what the patient is talking about.

The patient will think that the doctor

knows what the patient is talking about.

The doctor will think that the patient

knows what the doctor is talking about.

The doctor will be sure.

The patient will be sure.

The patient will be sure.

The doctor will be sure.

Shouldn’t hurt a bit, should it?

*****

The Guest House

By Jelaluddin Rumi, translated by Coleman Barks

This being human is a guest house.

Every morning a new arrival.

A joy, a depression, a meanness,

some momentary awareness comes

as an unexpected visitor.

Welcome and entertain them all!

Even if they’re a crowd of sorrows,

who violently sweep your house

empty of its furniture,

still, treat each guest honorably.

He may be clearing you out

for some new delight.

The dark thought, the shame, the malice,

meet them at the door laughing,

and invite them in.

Be grateful for whoever comes,

because each has been sent

as a guide from beyond.