Michelle Obama to visit Philadelphia for College Signing Day

Former first lady Michelle Obama will be joining thousands of students buckling down on their futures next month in Philadelphia.
Obama announced Thursday that she would be visiting Philly for College Signing Day on May 2, a national event where students celebrate their post-high-school plans, whether they involve a college or university, professional training program or the military. The event will be held at Temple University’s Liacouras Center and is similar to the signing days held for student-athletes.
“I’m so in awe of college-bound students all over the country — you inspire Barack Obama and me every day,” Obama tweeted. “We know how hard you’ve worked to make your college dreams a reality. That’s why #CollegeSigningDay is one of my favorite traditions. I can’t wait to celebrate in Philly!”
I'm so in awe of college-bound students all over the country—you inspire @BarackObama and me every day. We know how hard you’ve worked to make your college dreams a reality. That’s why #CollegeSigningDay is one of my favorite traditions. I can’t wait to celebrate in Philly! https://t.co/CZ0bEgIHi0
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 5, 2018
In addition to the 8,000 students from public, private, charter and parochial schools expected to attend, celebrities including Bradley Cooper, Kelly Rowland, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Robert De Niro, Nick Cannon and Philadelphia Eagles players will join in the festivities, according to a news release.
College Signing Day, now in its fifth year, is hosted by the former first lady’s “Reach Higher” initiative, which strives to help students across the country continue their education.
Obama has visited New York City, Detroit and San Antonio during past College Signing Day events.
Tickets for the event cost $55 and can be purchased online.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.