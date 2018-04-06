Michelle Obama to visit Philadelphia for College Signing Day

Trump seeks additional tariffs on $100 billion of Chinese goods in escalation of trade confrontation

Michelle Obama address the crowd during a conversation with poet Elizabeth Alexander the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. She will speak at an event for high-school students in Philadelphia in May.

Former first lady Michelle Obama will be joining thousands of students buckling down on their futures next month in Philadelphia.

Obama announced Thursday that she would be visiting Philly for College Signing Day on May 2, a national event where students celebrate their post-high-school plans, whether they involve a college or university, professional training program or the military. The event will be held at Temple University’s Liacouras Center and is similar to the signing days held for student-athletes.

“I’m so in awe of college-bound students all over the country — you inspire Barack Obama and me every day,” Obama tweeted. “We know how hard you’ve worked to make your college dreams a reality. That’s why #CollegeSigningDay is one of my favorite traditions. I can’t wait to celebrate in Philly!”

In addition to the 8,000 students from public, private, charter and parochial schools expected to attend, celebrities including Bradley Cooper, Kelly Rowland, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Robert De Niro, Nick Cannon and Philadelphia Eagles players will join in the festivities, according to a news release.

College Signing Day, now in its fifth year, is hosted by the former first lady’s “Reach Higher” initiative, which strives to help students across the country continue their education.

Obama has visited New York City, Detroit and San Antonio during past College Signing Day events.

Tickets for the event cost $55 and can be purchased online.

