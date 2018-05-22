Without $700M, Philly might not be able to fix crumbling schools, Hite and Kenney say

Construction in Philadelphia schools may lead to hazardous levels of lead, carbon monoxide, silica for students, teachers

A native of Kent, England, Barbara Laker came to the United States with her family when she was 12. In high school, as Watergate broke, Barbara knew she wanted to be a reporter. She graduated from the University of Missouri Journalism School in 1979. A reporter for more than 30 years, she joined the Daily News in 1993 and has been a general assignment reporter, assistant city editor and investigative reporter. With colleague Wendy Ruderman, she won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for investigative journalism for the series “Tainted Justice,” about a rogue narcotics squad in the Philadelphia Police Department. Laker co-authored the book Busted: A Tale of Corruption and Betrayal in the City of Brotherly Love with Ruderman in 2014.

You can also find her on Twitter here .

Kristen is a Pulitzer Prize winner, part of a team whose "Assault on Learning" series about violence in the Philadelphia schools won the 2012 prize for public service for the Inquirer. Please pass along the scoop about what’s going on at your Philadelphia public school; Kristen welcomes tips, story ideas and witty banter at kgraham@phillynews.com or 215-854-5146.

Kristen Graham covers the Philadelphia School District. A native Philadelphian – and a product of the school system and Temple University – she has written about everything from crime and county government to education since joining the Inquirer in 2000.

School Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. and Mayor Jim Kenney say Council should approve nearly $700 million in new revenue for the district in order to fix school buildings, many of which are in poor shape.

Philadelphia needs to fix its aging, in some cases environmentally troubled schools, and Mayor Kenney on Tuesday laid the responsibility for a new round of repairs and upgrades squarely on City Council’s shoulders.

Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said the Philadelphia School District needs to spend $150 million on repairs to its 300 buildings, including money for an expansion of a lead paint abatement program. In order to do so, the district is banking on almost $700 million in additional funding from the city proposed in Kenney’s budget.

Council, though, has publicly expressed qualms about fulfilling the mayor’s full request for schools, which would almost certainly be tied to a property-tax hike. The mayor was clear at a news conference at Logan School, a K-5 that serves 330 students on Lindley Avenue.

“It’s up to elected adults to take care of our kids,” said Kenney, adding that both Harrisburg and Washington have made it clear they are not coming to the rescue. “Right now, only Philadelphia can secure this needed funding.”

The strong statements came in the wake of an Inquirer and Daily News series detailing environmental hazards inside city schools. “Our buildings need to be safe and that’s an absolute must,” Kenney said. “We can’t allow our children to wait any longer.”

Hite said the series revealed “no surprise factor,” that the environmental and structural challenges were well-known to the district, which has been hampered by budget woes over the last decade.

“The health and safety of our students is fundamental and must be a basic expectation when we discuss funding for our schools. All students deserve to learn in clean, healthy and inviting environments,” Hite said.

The superintendent said in addition to expanding and accelerating lead abatement efforts, the district would plan needed building improvements “at the neediest school buildings” sooner, and add additional projects to its five-year capital plan, for which it recently borrowed $275 million.

Hite said the district made its plans assuming Kenney’s full proposal would be passed.

“Anything short of that naturally would put that at risk,” said Hite.

The visual was striking — Logan, on Lindley Avenue, was built in 1924, and according to the district’s own internal data, it is so decrepit it would be more cost effective to replace it than to fix everything wrong with the building.

Logan isn’t close to many recreation centers or playgrounds, so the huge three-acre school site is a hub, a designated city community school. There is a modest playground that children use with close teacher supervision but Principal Chuanika Sanders-Thomas said she worries about what happens when school is over and neighborhood kids are playing unsupervised.

“We certainly need a lot of work done to the playground,” said Sanders-Thomas.

The school’s lighting is dim, the paint in the vast, often-used auditorium is chipping in spots, and technology is hampered by the fact that the electrical system needs an upgrade. The bathrooms are original to the building, and badly outdated, Sanders-Thomas said.

“You make it work, but there’s a lot of things that go wrong in old buildings,” the principal said.

With the additional city funding, Logan would undergo major renovations, including installation of a new playground, bathroom renovations , removal of chipping and peeling paint and electrical system upgrades.

Richard Washington, Logan’s community school coordinator, said the needs were clear.

“Our kids are the ones who suffer when we don’t do what it takes,” Washington said.