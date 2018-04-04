Who will run Philly schools? Kenney to name 9 to new school board Wednesday

For $20M, some Philly schools to get makeovers

Mayor Kenney is expected to name a new school board to begin running the Philadelphia School District on July 1.

Mayor Kenney on Wednesday will name the nine people who will determine the future of the Philadelphia School District, its $3 billion budget, and over 200,000 students in traditional public and charter schools.

Kenney will choose a new Board of Education, making good on a promise to pick a local governing body for the city’s public school system.

He will pick from among 45 nominees chosen by a school board nominating panel. The nine unpaid board members will begin running the school system July 1, after the state-created School Reform Commission ceases to exist.

Kenney and his advisers have said he went into the board decision with an open mind, and that some of the names put forward by the nominating panel were not previously known to the mayor’s office. The nominating panel first gave Kenney 27 names to consider and then, after the mayor asked for a pool with more educators and parents in the mix, submitted 18 more names.

Whom Kenney will choose is a closely guarded secret. But two likely picks are Joyce Wilkerson and Christopher McGinley, who were until last week members of the SRC. Wilkerson was chair, and McGinley headed the policy committee.

Both Wilkerson and McGinley resigned their seats to be formally considered for school board seats, and Kenney has signaled he wants some continuity between governing bodies.

Besides McGinley and Wilkerson, the full list of those eligible for Kenney’s consideration is:

Sarah-Ashley Andrews, Dawn Ang, Jenne Ayers, Tonya Bah, Dario Bellot, Suzanne Biemiller, Catherine Blunt, Jenny Bogoni, Laura Boyce, Rotonya Carr, Alison Cohen, Julia Danzy, Susan DeJarnatt, Deborah Diamond, Supreme Dow, Stacy Dutton, Letitia Egea-Hinton, Mallory Fix Lopez, Susanna Greenberg, Anuj Gupta, Cheryl Harper, Will Jordan, Loree Jones, Lee Huang, Renee Hughes, Chad Lassiter, Reed Lyons, Maria McColgan, Angela McIver, Folasade Olanipekun-Lewis, Sharon Parker, Akil Parker, William Peebles, Anna Perng, Brenda Rivera, Michael Smith, Andrew Stober, Katherine Stratos, Fernando Trevino, Roberta Trombetta, Wayne Walker, Patricia Wellenbach, and Christina Wong.

The mayor’s announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. in City Hall. Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. and Otis Hackney, the city’s chief education officer, are also scheduled to attend.

