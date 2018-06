Susan Snyder has covered education for the Inquirer since 1998. She currently covers higher education. She was a member of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2012.

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday on the 4000 block of Wells Street in the Mayfair section of the Northeast, and police are looking for his attacker.

The man was outside when he was shot multiple times in the face just before noon, police said. The shooter fled in a red Dodge Ram truck.

Police took the victim, whose name was not released, to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:39 p.m.