Man charged with luring a child at a Walmart in Montco

A 41-year-old man has been charged with luring a juvenile male into a bathroom for sexual favors at the Walmart in West Norriton, police announced Thursday.

Brian J. Whiting, 41, of Pottstown, was arrested in connection with the May 19 incident after an investigation, West Norriton Township police said.

Police were called to the Walmart at 650 S. Trooper Road shortly before 11 that night, and the victim gave police a description of the man who lured him. Police found Whiting nearby and he was identified by the victim, police said. Investigators also collected video surveillance, which confirmed the witness’s description, police said.

Whiting has been charged with luring a child, unlawful contact with a minor, criminal attempt at involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and other offenses. He was sent to Montgomery County Correctional Facility in default of $100,000 bail, police said. A preliminary hearing was set for June 28.