Police are investigating the death of a 32 year-old man gunned down in a street shooting Thursday evening in West Philadelphia.

The victim, whose name was not released, shot four times in the head and five times in the chest at 6:41 p.m. while on 48th and Hoopes Street. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene at 6:49.

Police said no weapons were found at the scene, and no other details were available.