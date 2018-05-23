Lawmakers call for restarting Pa. school-construction program

As Subaru opens its new HQ, there's hope that it will bring change to Admiral Wilson Boulevard

As Subaru opens its new HQ, there's hope that it will bring change to Admiral Wilson Boulevard Apr 27

N.J. schools among 'most segregated' in nation, suit says

N.J. schools among 'most segregated' in nation, suit says May 17

Maddie Hanna writes about policy issues, including school funding and affordable housing. She previously covered Gov. Christie and New Jersey state government. She joined the Inquirer in 2012.

Standing water on roof of Dunbar Middle School, 1720 N. 12th St. Philadelphia as seem on Thursday morning, January 26th, 2017. Schools officials gave tour of this school to point out area in need of repair or replacement.

A legislative committee is recommending Pennsylvania restart its reimbursement program for school construction projects, with money set aside not just for new buildings, but repairs to the state’s aging schools.

The report, released Wednesday, also calls for targeting money to projects to enhance school safety in the wake of shootings in Parkland, Fla., and elsewhere.

The reimbursement program, known as PlanCon, has stalled in recent years. While the state has paid districts for building projects already approved, Gov. Wolf’s budget for the coming year does not include money for new efforts.

The report, which follows a series of public hearings and tours of schools by the committee, does not recommend a dollar amount for the state to appropriate.

The need for building repairs is acute in Philadelphia, where an Inquirer and Daily News series outlined environmental hazards in district schools. A facilities assessment released last year found the district has $4.5 billion in unmet capital needs.

A similar inventory of school building conditions statewide doesn’t exist. The report recommends the state give districts incentive to assess their facility needs by offering additional reimbursement for projects.