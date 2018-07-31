Cheyney University to partner with Thomas Jefferson, Starbucks in a comeback bid

Susan Snyder has covered education for the Inquirer since 1998. She currently covers higher education. She was a member of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2012.

Cheyney University announces a key piece of its plan to revitalize the campus – partnerships with other colleges and businesses as part of a new institute focusing on the contemporary African American experience.

Cheyney University, which has struggled with academic and financial woes for years, on Tuesday announced plans to partner with Thomas Jefferson University, Starbucks and others in creating a new African American-focused institute that will promote the school’s legacy as the nation’s oldest historically black college.

The Cheyney University Institute for the Contemporary African American Experience follows a key recommendation from a Cheyney task force looking to develop a new business model for the beleaguered school.

It will explore issues related to race, ethnicity, access and diversity in American society; present potentially new research and job opportunities for students and staff; and seek to position the university as a national leader, Cheyney President Aaron A. Walton said.

“We’re in this for the long haul,” Walton said. “We’re transforming Cheyney for the future.”

He and other university leaders were to announce the plan on the school’s 275-acre Chester and Delaware County campus, surrounded by dignitaries including Gov. Wolf, legislators, the superintendent of Chester public schools and Stephen K. Klasko, the CEO of Thomas Jefferson.

The partnership with Jefferson, which includes a medical college and hospitals, means new pathways to graduate degrees in the medical profession for Cheyney students, as well as research work for faculty and students, looking initially at health disparities among diverse communities in the Philadelphia region.

The institute also hopes to conduct research with the national Starbucks Foundation, after the coffee chain came under intense scrutiny this year when one of its Philadelphia stores called the police on two African American men who were sitting there but had not purchased any products.

And Epcot Crenshaw, a West Chester based environmentally focused corporation, will relocate its laboratory and technology demonstration facilities to the Cheyney campus, including administrative offices, greenhouses, labs and new aquaponics research and production areas.

All the partnerships will be aimed at fostering excellence in academics, character development and social responsibility — and develop new revenue streams, Walton said. Epcot Crenshaw, for example, plans to rent three to five acres of campus property for its facilities.

For Cheyney, one of 14 state universities in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, the partnerships could bring much needed money and prestige. Founded in 1837, the university has a storied history but lost more than half its enrollment over the last decade, educating just over 600 students last spring.

The school last year was in danger of losing its accreditation, almost a certain death knell, but got a year’s reprieve from the Middle State Commission on Higher Education, the accrediting body. Cheyney must submit an updated report on its progress to the commission by Sept. 1 and will learn later this year whether it will have its accreditation renewed.

“We are optimistic that we are making the level of progress that will encourage them to look favorably on accreditation,” Walton said.

The school, he said, also continues to work with the U.S. Department of Education on rectifying $29 million in mishandled financial aid funds, discovered in 2015.

The school has struggled with deficits and years of mismanagement. The state system last year agreed to forgive $30 million in loans to Cheyney if it balances its budget in each of the next four years, with a warning that it would be the last financial lifeline and the school must correct its problems. Walton said Cheyney is on track to meet that goal this year. Some hard decisions have been made, including bowing out of the NCAA.

Walton said he expects enrollment to bottom out this year, with fewer than 700 students coming in the fall, and then begin to climb as Cheyney rebuilds its image and launches new efforts. He hopes the announcement about the institute will attract students who may be on the fence about Cheyney, he said.

“We have to shrink to grow,” Walton said. “This has been our year of refocusing and adjusting and now we’re going to forge ahead.”

Cheyney also has changed its enrollment strategy, he said. In recent years, it has accepted just about everyone, operating like an open enrollment university. The school now will seek to attract higher caliber students with more aggressive recruiting and scholarships, he said.

In the past, only 44 percent of its freshmen made it to sophomore year, the lowest rate in the state university system. And fewer than 20 percent have gone on to graduate within six years. Walton said the school also plans to expand the support and services it gives to students in its vaunted Keystone Honors Academy to the rest of the student body.