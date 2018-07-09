Abington superintendent resigns after Stephen Schwarzman donation debacle

Five months after engineering a $25 million gift from a billionaire Wall Street alumnus to remake Abington Senior High School that provoked a huge uproar in her Montgomery County community, superintendent Amy Sichel announced Monday morning that she is retiring on Nov. 9.

Sichel, whose $319,714 salary had made her the highest paid school superintendent in Pennsylvania, announced her resignation after 18 years as Abington’s top educator in an email to parents, teachers and other stakeholders that called the position “one of my proudest titles and an opportunity for which I am forever grateful.”

A former school psychologist who’s worked in the district for 42 years, Sichel made no mention in her letter of the controversy over the donation from wealthy 1965 Abington graduate Stephen Schwarzman that is believed to be the largest-ever philanthropic donation to a public school.

Both Sichel and Schwarzman had hailed the gift, announced in February, as an innovative new model to help cash-strapped public school systems. But a backlash erupted the following month when the school board – with virtually no advance warning – voted to rename the high school Abington Schwarzman High School, one of several details of an initial agreement that had not been made public.

The ensuing brouhaha caused Sichel and Schwarzman to abandon the renaming scheme and led the superintendent to write a letter of apology over how the matter was handled. However, the board did eventually vote to accept the billionaire’s gift, which will be used to renovate the high school and build a new science and technology wing.

The flap riled up parents and other activists in Abington and led to several embarrassing disclosures, including an email that Sichel had sent to Schwarzman that apologized for the community’s anger over the failed renaming and said “I am so concerned that thoughtless people have hurt you.”