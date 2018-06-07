7-year-old Philadelphia boy left alone on empty school bus - for the 2nd time in two weeks

For the second time in two weeks, a Philadelphia first-grade student found himself alone and abandoned in an empty city school bus Wednesday, after he fell asleep on the way to school and no one noticed.

The 7-year-old, who attends a private school in West Philadelphia, woke up scared and disoriented in the hot, locked bus, his parents said. By midday, police and the school district were investigating the incident.

On May 29, the same boy had an identical experience, when he was left on an empty bus for four hours and only discovered after his frantic parents made calls to their school, Quba Institute, to try to find their son.

This time, the boy, Atif, was left on the bus for perhaps 90 minutes, according to his father, Kayzar Sanders. Atif had fallen asleep again and despite promises from All City Transportation Company, the driver did not check the bus after leaving it, Sanders said.

Police would not immediately confirm an investigation Wednesday or that they took the unnamed driver into custody. The Philadelphia School District, which is responsible for transportation for nonpublic students, had no comment.

But someone who answered the phone at All City Transportation, a Southwest Philadelphia-based company, said: “The situation is under investigation, they’re trying to get to the bottom of everything.”

According to Sanders, the All City driver parked the bus outside of his home after making his morning run, not knowing the boy was asleep in the back. When Atif woke up, he grew upset and banged on the window, his father said.

“Some ladies were walking past, and they told him to lower the window,” said Sanders. “They said, ‘Are you all right?’ and he said, ‘I don’t know where I am,'” said Sanders.

The neighbors called police, who took Atif in and called his incredulous and frantic parents.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said April Silver, Atif’s mom. “I feel horrible that my son had to go through this again.”

She said the driver who left her boy on the bus last month was a substitute and was fired after the May incident, and that she and her husband received assurances from All City that such an error would never happen again.

“They were apologetic,” said Silver. “They said in all their years of operation, that had never happened.”

Atif couldn’t understand why no one had woken him up in the first incident and was afraid to go back on the bus. But his parents had convinced him it was safe to ride again, they said, in part because he knew his regular driver, a well-known presence and a man they call Mr. Joe.

“He’s 7 — he was scared,” said Sanders. “I said, ‘You’ve got to be a big man, you’ve got to take the bus. It’s OK as long as Mr. Joe is the driver.’ ”

The driver had been caring for his wife, who was ill. He apparently parked the bus outside his home between school runs.

The Philadelphia School District, frequently contracts out bus routes, and has run into trouble with vendors in the past. There is currently a national shortage of school bus drivers.