Let's talk about recycling, the economy and education on Nov. 8

For the second year, the Inquirer and Curious Philly host On the Table Philly discussions in partnership with the Philadelphia Foundation. On the Table Philly seeks to connect individuals and communities of diverse perspectives and backgrounds in a series of mealtime conversations.

Do you recycle? The correct way? It’s not easy to be a good recycler given all the requirements of recycling companies. Washed out containers. No pizza boxes. No plastic bags. Frank Kummer, environmental reporter, moderates a discussion off one of our Curious Philly questions: How much of what the City collects from recycling bins actually gets recycled?

“Despite seeing improvement in the national economy, what we hear about the average income for Philadelphians is that it's still down. Why is that?” This was our very first Curious Philly question. Join Alfred Lubrano, who covers class and poverty, to discuss why city residents are feeling squeezed despite the bright economy elsewhere.

Children learn to read in 1st, 2nd and 3rd grades. By 4th grade children read to learn. But what happens to those kids who aren’t reading on grade level? Kristen Graham, education reporter, hosts a discussion about the city’s Read by 4th initiative and how it’s playing out across the city.

On the Table Philly hosts and participants will have the opportunity to apply for mini-grants of up to $1,000 to implement an idea emerging from their table conversations.

Sign up at: philly.com/onthetable

Or call: insert phone here

Space is limited. Deadline: Nov. 1

Inquirer conversations will be held at 801 Market St., Philadelphia.