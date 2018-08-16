Click here to enter

Back 2 School 2018 Giveaway will run from August 19, 2018 to September 21, 2018 and is sponsored by Philadelphia Media Network, PBC, the publisher of The Philadelphia Inquirer and the Philadelphia Daily News. No purchase necessary to enter. Contest is open to individuals aged 18 years or older in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

To enter, simply complete the entry form at Philly.com/Back2School. from 12:00 a.m. August 19, 2018 until 11:59 p.m. September 21, 2018. One entry per email. All entries must be submitted to PMN no later than September 21, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. (Philadelphia time). No photocopies or other means of entry will be considered valid. Not responsible for lost, late, misdirected or non-delivered entries. Upon receipt, entries become the property of PMN. There are 3 Contest prizes – First prize is $500.00, Second prize is $300.00, and Third prize is $150.00. The Winners will be selected by random drawing on September 25, 2018. The Winners will be contacted by email on September 25, 2018. By entering, you allow PMN to use your name, address, telephone number and e-mail address for marketing purposes. The Winner grants PMN the right to use its name, voice and/or likeness for promotional purposes without further compensation.

Winners will be required to sign a statement of his or her eligibility, as a condition to prize delivery. Prizes must be claimed within ten (10) business days of the date that such prize was awarded. If a prize is not claimed in ten (10) business days an alternate winner will be selected. Unclaimed prizes will be forfeited. No substitution of prizes. Entrants agree that neither PMN, nor any of its respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees and agents are liable for any claims for injury, loss or damage of any kind resulting directly or indirectly from participation in this contest or from acceptance or use of any prize. Taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner. Employees of PMN and its respective affiliates, their immediate family members are not eligible. Decisions of PMN regarding contest entries and winner are final and binding. Void where prohibited by law. ​