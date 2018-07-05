



2018 Phillies Fan Trip Giveaway Rules: No purchase necessary. The 2018 Phillies Fan Trip Giveaway Contest runs from July 9, 2018 through July 31st, 2018, and is sponsored by Philadelphia Media Network (Newspapers), LLC, and The Phillies. Contest is open to individuals aged 18 years or older who are residents of Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware.

Entry forms can be found in The Philadelphia Inquirer and the Philadelphia Daily News from July 9, 2018 until July 31, 2018 and at the reception desk of Philadelphia Media Network’s corporate offices at 801 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA, from July 9, 2018 until July 31, 2018 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. To enter, complete the entry form and send it to the Phillies Fan Trip Giveaway, PO Box 37651, Philadelphia, PA 19101 or submit it at the vestibule of 801 Market Street, Suite 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107, the Philadelphia headquarters of Philadelphia Media Network or go to Philly.com/PhilliesFanTrip, download the entry form and send it to the Phillies Fan Trip Giveaway, PO Box 37651, Philadelphia, PA 19101. All entries must be received by PMN no later than July 31, 2018 at 5 p.m. (Philadelphia time). One entry per individual per day. No photocopies or other means of entry will be considered valid. Not responsible for lost, late, misdirected or non-delivered entries. Upon receipt, entries become the property of PMN.

Contest prizes consist of: Contest prizes consist of: one (1) trip to Atlanta to see the Phillies play. The trip will wake place from September 20-September 24, 2018. Includes airfare voucher, hotel stay, and specified meals and activities during the trip. Details of the trip available at Philly.com/PhilliesFanTrip.

All winners will be selected by random drawing on August 3, 2018. Winners will be contacted by telephone and will also be announced in The Philadelphia Inquirer and the Philadelphia Daily News. By entering, you allow PMN to use your name and address for mailing-list purposes, and your telephone number and e-mail address for marketing purposes. The winner(s) grants PMN the right to use its name, voice and/or likeness for promotional purposes without further compensation. The Winner(s) will be required to sign a statement of eligibility, and may also be required to sign a liability release, as a condition to prize delivery. No vouchers can be redeemed for alcoholic beverages without appropriate proof of age.

For the name of the prize winners, send a self - addressed stamped envelope to Phillies Fan Trip Giveaway, 801 Market Street, Suite 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Prize must be claimed within ten (10) days of the date that such prize was awarded. Unclaimed prizes will be forfeited. No substitution of prizes. Entrants agree that neither PMN, nor any of its respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, directors, officers, employees and agents are liable for any claims for injury, loss or damage of any kind resulting directly or indirectly from participation in this contest or from acceptance or use of any prize. Taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Employees of PMN and its respective affiliates and their immediate family members are not eligible. Decisions of PMN regarding contest entries and winners are final and binding. Limitations and blackout periods may apply. Void where prohibited by law.