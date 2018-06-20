U.S. withdrawal from U.N. Human Rights Council reflects Trump hypocrisy | Trudy Rubin

Trudy Rubin’s Worldview column runs on Thursdays and Sundays. Over the past decade she has made multiple trips to Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Egypt, Turkey, Israel and the West Bank and also written from Syria, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iran, Russia, Ukraine, South Korea and China. She is the author of Willful Blindness: the Bush Administration and Iraq, a book of her columns from 2002-2004. She was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in commentary in 2016 and 2001, and in 2008 she was awarded the Edward Weintal prize for international reporting. In 2010 she won the Arthur Ross award for international commentary from the Academy of American Diplomacy.

How ironic that the White House chose to withdraw from the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday just as President Trump was manipulating the suffering of migrant children for his own political ends.

The Trump team quit the council on account of that body’s fixation with Israel and its inclusion of member states with wretched human rights records. Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, called the council a “hypocritical and self-serving organization that makes a mockery of human rights.”

But the U.S. decision to withdraw – rather than use the council as a forum to expose rights violators – reflects a White House that rejects America’s historic role as a global human rights defender. That, combined with Trump’s policy of ripping migrant children from their parents’ arms, makes the U.S. stance on the U.N. council look, well, hypocritical. To borrow Haley’s phrasing, the president’s policies abroad and at home make a mockery of human rights.

Since World War II, U.S. presidents have balanced between national security concerns and promotion of human rights abroad, with the former often displacing the latter. Yet even when necessity required close ties with tyrants, presidents since Ronald Reagan made support for human rights part of their foreign policy calculus. They assumed that more open regimes would be less threatening.

“The American people cannot close their eyes to abuses of human rights and injustice, whether they occur among friend or adversary or even on our own shores,” stated Reagan in 1988.

That was then.

Trump has consigned Reagan’s principles to the trash.

“Under President Trump we’ve seen a pretty dramatic shift in how the United States approaches human rights at home and abroad,” says Sarah Margon, Washington representative of Human Rights Watch. For one thing, as Margon points out, no U.S. president has spoken about human rights the denigrating way Trump has. He has praised the way Saddam Hussein killed terrorists (“they didn’t read them their rights”), advocated waterboarding, and hailed Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s “unbelievable job on the drug problem” – meaning the murder of thousands by vigilantes.

At the Singapore summit last week, Trump extolled Kim Jong Un as “smart,” “funny” and “honorable” and a man who “loves his people,” even though the dictator imprisons tens of thousands of opponents in labor camps. When asked about the killing of critical Russian journalists on Vladimir Putin’s watch, Trump snapped back, “Well, I think our country does plenty of killing.”

Such trash talk does more than undermine U.S. pretensions at the United Nations. It reveals a president who has openly rejected the universal values enshrined in the Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights.

“What we are looking at,” says Margon, “is a larger space in which the United States is backing away from any role as a human rights defenders. Other statesdon’t bring the same kind of weight to counter the nefarious tactics of China or Russia.” The U.S. withdrawal, enables Putin and Xi Jinping to promote their brand of authoritarianism as an alternative to democracy, whose principles are being abandoned by the leader of the free world.

Trump’s abandonment of those principles has been on view since his inauguration. One need only cite the Muslim travel ban, the empowering of bigots in Charlottesville, and Trump’s constant efforts to whip up fears of a refugee invasion that submerges his white base in an ocean of blacks and browns.

In a disturbing speech in Warsaw a year ago, the president trumpeted his defense of “Western” values, which he defined as having the courage “to protect our borders” from those who would destroy our civilization. In other words, America’s tolerant pluralism must be replaced by a fear-mongering populism that supports the rights of the few against those who look different.

Which brings me back to the administration’s exit from the U.N. Human Rights Council. Yes, there is something very wrong with a human rights body that, since 2006, has passed 70 resolutions critical of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians and only 10 critical of Iran. However, there was a sharp decrease in critiques of Israel since the United States joined the council, and and it has done admirable reports on human rights violations in North Korea and Myanmar.

But the bigger point is that it is the hypocrisy of Haley’s condemnation of the council for including rights violators such as China, Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, when all are close allies of America who are given a pass by Trump.

And there is something even more egregious about denouncing the council as Trump refuses to make a phone call that would stop the separation of migrant toddlers from their parents. How can America pretend to stand for anything, when the U.S. president uses babies as leverage to get a border wall?

“For many years the U.S. has been a hope for human rights activists around the world and that is disappearing,” says Margon. Those activists see what Trump is doing domestically and it shatters their lingering belief that America remains a human rights beacon. Unless Republican legislators – and voters of all parties – send that message to the White House in 2018, then shame on us.