Trump disses Mueller indictment, accepts Putin denials of hacking | Trudy Rubin

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May hold hands at the conclusion of their joint news conference at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, Friday, July 13, 2018.

Here’s the most amazing thing about Robert Mueller’s new indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers for meddling in the U.S. election:

President Trump had been briefed that the indictment was coming before he left for crucial summit meetings with NATO allies and with Vladimir Putin in Europe. Yet, during his trip, Trump slammed the allies repeatedly even as he continued to flatter Putin. He insulted Angela Merkel and Theresa May, but said he’d accept Putin’s denials of Russian hacking.

On Thursday, Trump said that “of course” he’d raise the issue of Moscow’s interference in the 2016 election with Putin, but added: “What am I going to do? He may deny it. All I can do is say, ‘Did you? And, `Don’t do it again.’ But he may deny it.”

In other words, what’s a poor president to do if Putin says, “It wasn’t me”? Never mind Mueller’s detailed evidence linking Russia’s military spy agency GRU with espionage against Americans. That didn’t stop Trump from calling Mueller’s investigation a “witch hunt” just before the indictment was released.

The president’s performance proved he’s the perfect patsy for Putin when they meet one-on-one in Helsinki on Monday.

How so? Let’s start with the headline in the tabloid Daily Mirror when Trump arrived in London: “The Ego Has Landed.” Trump’s attacks on the indictment — and on our European allies — proved he’s unable to think past what’s good for him.

The White House immediately crowed that this indictment included no allegations against members of the Trump team and no claims that the hacking affected the election outcome. In other words, its only importance was that it exonerated Trump.

What the White House refuses to admit is that the document details how the Kremlin attacked our country (Russia’s military intelligence agency wouldn’t do this without a green light from Putin). This is a fact confirmed by all top U.S. intelligence agencies and a bipartisan report from the Senate Intelligence Committee, but the White House still rejects it.

If Trump is so eager to swallow Putin’s denials of Russian hacking – whether due to bribes, blackmail, bluster, or bloated bravado — what other nonsense will he eat? Putin’s claim that Crimea belongs to Russia? A fake deal where Putin pledges to kick Iran out of Syria? A nuclear pledge as flawed as the one Trump obtained from Kim Jong Un?

More to the point, what will Putin think of Trump’s treatment of his NATO allies en route to the summit in Helsinki? What tips will the canny ex-KGB colonel glean from Trump’s egomaniacal performance that he can use to play the president?

Trump’s bizarre whiplash from denunciation of NATO members to forced praise has left the organization reeling. The problem is not his request that members up their defense budgets but his hints that the United States might leave the organization and claim that NATO helps Europe more than it helps America. Those threats could not be papered over at the end by claims of unity in front of TV cameras.

Clearly Trump misunderstands the importance of a unified NATO in confronting adversaries such as Russia or China. Indeed, he refuses to call Russia an adversary, preferring the word competitor, as if the Kremlin were just another real estate firm.

Nor could the president paper over his blatant insults to Germany’s Angela Merkel by claiming at the NATO summit’s end that their relationship was terrific. But worst of all was his stab in the back to British Prime Minister Theresa May, giving an interview to Rupert Murdoch’s British tabloid the Sun that broke as Trump was holding hands with May at a ceremonial dinner. The interview blasted her for not taking Trump’s advice on a “hard Brexit” from the European Union.

In the interview, Trump also praised one of her harshest conservative critics, Boris Johnson, the ex-foreign minister whose bizarre hairdo compares with Trump’s and who admits he grossly lied to the British public about the huge economic benefits of Brexit. The president was effectively encouraging British conservatives to boot May, at a perilous time in negotiations over Brexit. He made nice to her in an awkward news conference Friday, but again praised Johnson as May stood beside him.

With an American friend like this, May doesn’t need enemies.

The British leader, on whose soil the Kremlin has been poisoning opponents, tried to stiffen Trump’s spine before his summit with Putin, saying, “We agreed that it is important to engage Russia from a position of strength and unity.”

But, when it came to taking “a position of strength” with Putin, Trump would have none of it. At the same news conference, asked again about taking a tough stance with Putin on Russian hacking, Trump threw up his hands, saying: “I don’t think you’ll have any ‘Gee I did it, you got me’ [from Putin]. There won’t be a Perry Mason here. But I will absolutely firmly ask the question, and hopefully we’ll have a very good relationship with Russia.”

In other words, the “good relationship” Trump so avidly seeks with the Kremlin trumps concerns about American security. As for allies like May and Merkel, they will just have to put up with his barbs.