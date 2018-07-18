Trump's homage to Putin at Helsinki proves him unfit to make foreign policy | Trudy Rubin

Trudy Rubin’s Worldview column runs on Thursdays and Sundays. Over the past decade she has made multiple trips to Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Egypt, Turkey, Israel and the West Bank and also written from Syria, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iran, Russia, Ukraine, South Korea and China. She is the author of Willful Blindness: the Bush Administration and Iraq, a book of her columns from 2002-2004. She was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in commentary in 2016 and 2001, and in 2008 she was awarded the Edward Weintal prize for international reporting. In 2010 she won the Arthur Ross award for international commentary from the Academy of American Diplomacy.

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hand with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of the press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

President Trump’s shameful surrender to Vladimir Putin at the Helsinki summit revealed a threat to U.S. security far greater than Russia’s hack of the 2016 election:

The president himself.

The situation is far more dangerous, and the threat more urgent than most Americans realize. The president’s shameful performance at Helsinki provided all necessary warning.

In recent days, Trump has openly embraced Putin’s worldview, disdain for NATO, disdain for U.S. intelligence agencies, disdain for our European allies. The president’s words and actions, in Europe and back home, prove this to be true even as he denies it.

Most perilous, Trump imagines himself a match for the despots whose company he prefers to democratic leaders. He falsely believes his unique skills will enable him to best other strongmen.

To the contrary, at Helsinki, Putin ran rings around Trump (and we don’t yet know what happened in their one-on-one meeting, which the Russians probably recorded). The president’s Helsinki performance revealed, more clearly than ever, his unfitness to be our foreign policy leader.

Only a few examples of Trump’s behavior in Helsinki – and since his return – are needed to set off alarms.

First, the president refused to take advice from his top advisers, who are far more hawkish on Russia than he is. Trump’s insistence he knows all, and has no need to be briefed, makes him a patsy for serious opponents, as was painfully apparent in Helsinki.

Trump never even held a meeting of his principals, including top cabinet officials, before departing. He preferred a spontaneous meeting without clear agenda, as if this were a real-estate negotiation, not a summit with a dangerous foe.

And once there, he clearly ignored the advice of his Russia-savvy National Security Adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Russia adviser Fiona Hill.

Trump’s willful ignorance was painfully visible at the press conference, where he openly praised Putin suggestions that were clearly harmful to U.S. security. One example: the Russians’ disingenuous suggestion that Robert Mueller’s team could question Russian agents, if they in turn could grill U.S. intelligence agents who worked on issues that annoyed Russia. Trump twice praised this “incredible offer,” making himself look foolish.

The president’s willful blindness was also on display when the two leaders answered questions on Syria. Putin cynically trumpeted — at length — their talk of cooperation on humanitarian issues, while Trump stood silent.

Yet Russia is creating a new humanitarian crisis – right now – with massive bombing of civilians in southern Syria. Putin wants nothing more than to have the West find the funds to feed the refugees Moscow is creating. The credulous Trump appeared to believe that Putin was handing him a victory. One can only wonder what he conceded in private to Putin — on Syria, Crimea or nuclear weapons — given his aversion to details.

Second, the president seemed unaware that his constant flattery of Putin made him appear like a supplicant rather than a leader.

“Russian news outlets portrayed Putin as confident and the dominant party,” wrote the Moscow Times. “It seems as though Putin was dragging Trump along,” trumpeted the main state-controlled Channel One news.

“Oh absolutely, Putin feels the victor,” I was told by Yevgenia Albats, one of Moscow’s bravest independent journalists. “There is a celebration in Moscow. Now Putin is running the world.”

Which brings me to point three, perhaps the most depressing. In Helsinki, Trump backed Putin’s line and openly undercut his own country. He made clear, over and over, that he believed Putin’s denials over the conclusion of his own intelligence agencies that Russia meddled in the 2016 election.

The president’s effort Tuesday to claim he misspoke, after coming under withering GOP criticism back home, is laughable to anyone who watched the press conference. (Trump gave two post-conference interviews to Fox News and never issued any correction.) Moreover, Trump followed his fake non-apology by immediately reverting to form and trashing his own intelligence agencies again: He said it could have been others, not Russia, who hacked the election.

Russians notice this. So does the world. They see that Trump was forced to read a scripted “clarification” with which he doesn’t agree. And that he really takes Putin’s side.

To an autocrat, such capitulation smells of weakness. And Trump capitulated to Putin again, as soon as the summit was over. In an interview with Fox-TV that ran Tuesday, Trump raised serious questions about whether he supported Article Five of NATO, which commits all members to come to the aid of any member who is attacked.

“Trump made clear he is uneasy about Article Five,” said Russian journalist Albats. “It’s like telling Putin, ‘Don’t worry if you decide to occupy the Baltics, don’t worry.’ ” Trump’s European tour, she said, handed Putin “the main goal of his international politics, to break up the West.”

Albat’s fears may be premature. But they will prove prescient unless Trump’s future behavior is constrained by GOP leaders who value America more than a potential primary challenge. They must act now.