Abal the K-9 able to return home. Don't sweat the why and how | Stu Bykofsky

In the words of Dana Carvey’s Church Lady character, “Well, isn’t that convenient?”
I am referring to the sudden discovery by SEPTA that K-9 Officer Abal had a bulging spinal disc, thus making him eligible for a) immediate retirement and b) adoption by his former partner, transit officer Richard Galanti.
Convenient, coincidence, miraculous — whatever.
The old saying warns against looking a gift horse in the mouth. The same is true for a gift dog.
So it was the 7-year-old dog’s medical condition — not the continuing (critical) coverage in print (including my column last week), radio and TV, and not the more than 162,000 signatures on the online petition posted by Nicole Galanti, the officer’s wife. Nicole had led the charge to have the dog returned, as her husband probably feared retaliation.
Galanti’s removal from the K-9 unit, after 14 years of meritorious service, was retaliation, according to Omari Bervine, who leads the Fraternal Order of Transit Police. The union was preparing to file an unfair labor practice charge against the agency.
As the controversy unspooled, SEPTA declined to explain why the officer was transferred and told to surrender Abal, but SEPTA Police Chief Tom Nestel tweeted that Galanti “knows why this has happened.”
I was told that I could DM Mrs. Galanti? Was that by a person or via Twitter? Mrs. Galanti needs to speak to her husband. He knows why this has happened.
— Thomas J. Nestel III (@TNestel3) April 4, 2018
As I reported, the central issue seemed to be SEPTA’s demand that Galanti get a new uniform jacket. The officer said he would if SEPTA would reimburse him. When SEPTA said no, Galanti refused to buy it and filed a grievance.
It doesn’t matter now.
As the story crested, U.S. Rep. Bob Brady offered to raise $40,000 to pay for a new dog and training for the handler, and N.J. Senate President Steve Sweeney — the Galantis live in New Jersey — joined in calls to return the dog to the family. The situation was covered by Associated Press and got national attention, none of it putting SEPTA in a good light.
Abal was assigned to a new handler last week — and then we had the convenient medical discovery.
When I spoke with Nicole on Saturday, she was “super ecstatic to get Abal here,” but she still had not heard from SEPTA as to how and when the German shepherd/Akita mix would be reunited with his family.
Her son Cole, who had been crying himself to sleep, thought he was dreaming that his dog would be returned, his mother said, “and he’s saying, ‘I don’t want to wake up.’ ”
Brady praised SEPTA’s decision, saying “a dog is a member of the family, not just a pet.” Brady has had several Pekingese dogs.
Philly animal shelter chief is gone
Friday the 13th was unlucky for Vincent Medley, the controversial executive director of ACCT Philly, the city animal shelter. A surprise Friday announcement from the board, claiming mutual agreement, said he was gone. He had been the executive director since 2015. Operations director Audra Houghton will be interim director as a search for a new leader is launched. The last search took many months.
In a statement, the board thanked Medley for his achievements — the percentage of animals exiting the shelter live increased mildly under his leadership — but did not mention Medley’s autocratic style, his conflicts with volunteers and rescue partners at the shelter, and questionable accounting practices raised earlier this year. Accountant Doug Ross raised a number of pertinent questions that went unanswered.
Members of the board couldn’t be reached on Saturday.
