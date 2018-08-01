Still, because Donna had undergone her surgeries just a couple of weeks before football season ended and months before baseball season began, Mike could dote on her completely without having to cut back on his officiating schedule. At 5:30 every morning, he brewed tea and brought her a cup while she was still in bed. The chemo had taken her hair, and once it began to grow back, he rubbed her scalp and playfully called her "Fuzzyhead" and "Curly Locks." When her stomach was nauseated and her spirits were low, he sat next to her, in his recliner, and held her hand. A year after Donna's diagnosis, the news had been heartening: The cancer was in remission. They could return to their old life, with little in their way. As for Mike, he'd never had any health issues at all. In fact, in September 2016, he had gone to a cardiologist for a checkup, and the doctor had told him everything was fine. The following year, 2017, would be his 40th year officiating football. That seemed a plum mark to hit, he told her, the perfect time to stop ... maybe.

He had no regrets, except one. On Aug. 7, 1984, Mike was umpiring a Connie Mack game at a Long Island high school. It began to rain. The sky darkened. The players implored Mike to allow the game to continue. One of those players was Craig Biggio, who went on to collect 3,060 hits over his Hall of Fame career with the Houston Astros – and who happened that day to be playing second base for the Sachem A's.

Mike decided he would call the game at the end of the half-inning. But around 7:50 p.m., before he stopped play, a flash lit up the field, the players blown off their feet as if by a bomb. Near second base, a few feet from Biggio, Adriano Martinez, an 18-year-old shortstop for the A's and a nephew of longtime major-league player Manny Mota, did not get up. He had been struck by a bolt of lightning. Mike administered CPR to Martinez but could not revive him, and an hour later, at a nearby hospital, Martinez was pronounced dead. When Mike arrived home, Donna could smell the horrible scent of burnt clothing and flesh that clung to his umpire's uniform. One morning not long after, Don Abbatiello, 8 years old at the time, walked into his parents' bedroom and, for the first time, saw his father cry.

Martinez's family brought a lawsuit against Mike and the umpires' association in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, and it wasn't until April 29, 1991, that the court's appellate division cleared Mike of any liability in Martinez's death. The court ruled that Martinez "assumed the risks inherent in continued play" and that there was no evidence that Mike or anyone else had ordered or compelled him to keep playing. For all the years that the sight of someone dying on a field of play stayed with Mike, for all the guilt he felt, he took comfort and found validation in the ruling. He had decided that the game would go on, and neither he nor anyone there who had agreed with him had done anything wrong.

Minutes before kickoff, Mike and the other crew members working the Woodbridge-Caravel game met in the office of Darwin Manges, Woodbridge's athletic director. The school, two stories of sheened red brick, had taken two years and cost $52.5 million to build. It had opened in September 2014, and Manges' office, like the rest of the building, retained the bright and aseptic ambience of a hospital room. The officials chatted, reviewing rules and game scenarios, catching up with one another, falling into the chop-busting camaraderie familiar to them. Troy Morris fired off a few height jokes at Mike's expense. Jeff Ford asked Mike how "Mrs. A" – i.e. Donna – was doing. Everyone knew she had been sick.

To Ford, Friday nights were exhilarating, this one more than most. Woodbridge was 11-0 and had never advanced to the state semifinals before. Caravel Academy, located 65 miles north in Bear, was 8-2, but just five years earlier, when head coach John Reed was in his first season, the Buccaneers had gone 13-0 and won the state championship. Ford was not playing in this game, but he was in the game, and that excitement was the most gratifying part of the experience to him. Mike was different. "Excitement," Ford said later, "was not a term you would use to describe Mike. He never got too excited."

It was a quality that those who coached and played in the games that Mike officiated also recognized in him. Kyle Hensley, a sophomore offensive and defensive lineman for Woodbridge, actually was reassured when he saw that Mike would be the referee for the state semifinal game. The rivalry between schools in northern and southern Delaware is strong, and like many athletes from the south, Hensley was sensitive to the perception that the people who lived north of, say, Smyrna were richer and more sophisticated than the rednecks and farmers from the lower half of the state. Even the site of the new Woodbridge High School building reaffirmed the stereotype; it had been erected across the street from a giant cornfield. In most intrastate scholastic competitions, the northern schools or teams had an inherent advantage, Hensley said later, "because who wants to see lower, slower Delaware win?" Mike was different. "He was a very good ref for that game. He was very fair."

TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer Pete Celiberti was on hand for the Woodbridge-Caravel game, working with the chain crew.

Woodbridge had possession of the ball first, and the Blue Raiders' offense zipped down the field, gaining 5 yards on a third-down play to set up fourth-and-1 at the Caravel 14-yard line. Pete Celiberti and the chain crew hustled to align the line-of-scrimmage marker with the 14. Ford was standing over the football when he looked up. What he saw puzzled him. Mike took two steps forward, then wobbled for a moment, like a bowling pin just brushed by the ball, before toppling face-first to the ground, never raising his arms to brace himself.

On the Woodbridge sideline, Kyle Hensley saw Mike's prone body and assumed that a player had collided with him and accidentally knocked him down. Ford paused for a split second: What did I just see here? He yelled, "Mike!" Mike didn't move. Ford rushed to him. Mike was unconscious. Ford flipped him over on to his back and began giving him CPR. Tom Jefferson, a Woodbridge assistant coach, sprinted out to them, followed by both teams' trainers. Ford had been a flight medic for 17 years. Jefferson was still a Sussex County paramedic. Ford turned to him and said, "I've got nothing."

Jefferson placed a bag-valve mask on Mike's face to try to give him oxygen. Nothing. He and the trainers placed the pads of an automated external defibrillator on Mike's chest to try to start his heart again. Nothing. When an ambulance, from the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company, that had been parked near the field pulled away to transport Mike to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, 11 miles away, there was no screaming siren. There were only flickering red lights and silence and the awful unspoken recognition that the driver didn't need to hurry.

Celiberti went to his car, retrieved the referee's jersey he kept there, and joined the officials on the field. They took a moment to compose themselves but never discussed postponing the remainder of the game. In the stands, word of what had happened was already starting to spread. On a message-board thread on DEpreps.com, a website that covers Delaware high school sports, fans at the stadium posted what they had observed and learned. "Woodbridge driving. ambulance coming on the field for ref who collapsed. Giving CPR . prayers for ref needed. … FYI – the referee that went down passed away – he was a Marine Corp (sic) veteran and a great man. Please pray for his family." Play resumed. The delay lasted just nine minutes.

TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer Jim Ferguson, the head linesman for the Woodbridge-Caravel game, had been a high school official for 13 years.

At halftime, outside the visiting locker room, John Reed and his coaching staff discussed the incident and its effect on their team. Trailing 7-3, Caravel was getting the ball to start the second half. The outcome was hardly a fait accompli, but Reed thought the game should be stopped – and expected it would be. "It was traumatizing for the kids," he said later. "It was 10 yards from our sideline. The kids saw it."

Inside the athletic director's office, the officials didn't talk to one another at first. Should they postpone the game out of respect to Mike? Then head linesman Jim Ferguson spoke up. "Mike would want us to finish," he said. Everyone in the room agreed with Ferguson.

"I was shocked," Reed said later.

Woodbridge won, 21-6. As the Blue Raiders celebrated – they went on to win the Division II championship the following week – Kyle Hensley noticed that the officials were kneeling in a circle on the field. One of them was crying, and Hensley could hear them speaking quietly, their heads bowed. He trudged back to the locker room, cheers and whoops filling the cramped and sweaty space, and was peeling off his pads when a teammate nudged him.

"We finally won!" Hensley's friend said.

"Yeah, but the ref died."

"Are you serious?"

"I didn't mean to bum anyone out," Hensley said later, "but they had to know."

By then, two police officers already had knocked on a back door in a cozy neighborhood, and Donna Abbatiello, not yet in bed, had answered.

Six days later, they draped an American flag over Mike's coffin, and several officials, from both Delaware and Long Island, wore their black-and-whites to his funeral. It was a sign of respect from an ever-shrinking fraternity that another of its members, perhaps its best, was gone. John Reed decided to attend the funeral and introduced himself to Mike's family members. After talking with them, he understood better the decision to continue the Woodbridge-Caravel game.

"He wouldn't have wanted them to stop," said Kurt Volk, Mike's son-in-law.

It was consoling to Donna, in particular, that Mike had not suffered. The heart attack that killed him had been so massive that he likely never knew what was happening to him. For a year after Mike's death, Donna slept only on her side of the bed, his plaid pajamas tucked underneath his pillow. She still speaks about him in the present tense, as if she were expecting him to walk through the front door at any moment, ready to fill her in about an extra-inning thriller or unload to her about a coach who had given him an earful for no good reason, ready to do it all again the next night.