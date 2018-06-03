Bryan Colangelo isn't the only Philly sports figure with a hidden Twitter history (wink, wink) | Mike Sielski

Sixers' GM Bryan Colangelo's core flaw? He was too insecure about Sam Hinkie | Mike Sielski May 31

If Philly sports figures like Jay Wright, Gabe Kapler, Jason Kelce, Ben Simmons and Ron Hextall had burner accounts, what would they tweet?

One of the least surprising aspects of the Bryan Colangelo/Twitter scandal – granted, there aren’t all that many unsurprising aspects of it – has been his admission that he had maintained one anonymous account to keep up with NBA news. In the age of social media, this practice has become common among pro athletes, coaches, and executives. Many of them are out there watching and reading and refraining from interacting with media and fans. It’s just that no one knows who they are.

What makes the Colangelo situation so unusual, of course, is that he or presumably someone close to him was maintaining another four “burner” accounts – and was tweeting sensitive information and incendiary opinions from them. The great reporting feat that The Ringer pulled off in its initial story was finding out what accounts might be connected to Colangelo, because the accounts’ handles didn’t give much away. Colangelo acknowledged that @phila1234567 was his, and the other four seemed random: @AlVic40117560, @Honesta34197118, @Enoughunkownso1, and @s_bonhams. This was needle-in-a-hayfield stuff.

Fortunately, not everyone goes to such lengths to hide or disguise their identities on Twitter. Through some scrupulous and thorough digital digging, we were able to uncover some posts that might reflect the true thoughts and feelings of some well-known Philadelphia sports figures.

On Sunday, Feb. 4, at 11:58 p.m., @HaveSomeChipSBXLII tweeted: “Yeah we won this one for Eagles fans everywhere but damn it feels good to stick it to the haters. Who’s a ‘football guy’ now, suckas?”

On Friday, Feb. 9, at 8:42 a.m., @HungryDog62 tweeted: “Alas, my head is throbbing and afire with heat after our celebration, & my throat is coarse, & though my sartorial ensemble was fetching yesterday, I fear my tongue was heavy & ill-meaning.”

On Thursday, Feb. 15, at 4:02 p.m., @visorgenius tweeted: “People think belichick is so smart. Oh yeah? When doug p called philly special hoodie boy didn’t see that coming did he? Someone ask bill about his comments about doug’s awesome hair B4 the game.”

On Thursday, March 29, at 9:21 p.m., @nutoil12345 tweeted: “Don’t understand why peepl are so fired up about taking out Noles after 5 1/3. Gotta save him for later! Yeah, we lost, but it’s all good. #chikinbonesareyummy”

On Wednesday, April 11, at 11:11 a.m., @still_betr_than_folz tweeted: “gimme a break doug frank and coach flip had to change whole offense for nick now he gets book deal and sit downs with jimmy f and jimmy k don’t forget who got birds there bro.”

On Friday, April 13, at 8:31 p.m., @Itawkbostralian tweeted: “16 in a row and Collar Guy still complaining Bayless doesn’t play. Little Jerry needs to remember who really wanted Ersan/Marco here.”

On Sunday, April 15, at 2:56 p.m., @NilssonsAchilles87 tweeted: “Big game today #Flyers! Let’s do this, boys!”

On Sunday, April 15, at 5:56 p.m., @NilssonsAchilles87 tweeted: “P— on f#$%^& Crosby.”

On Wednesday, April 18, at 6:52 p.m., @beatupchelios89 tweeted: “Not out of this yet, fellas! Get after it tonight! #Flyers #OrangeandBlack #KateSmithIsMyJam.”

On Wednesday, April 18, at 9:52 p.m., @beatupchelios89 tweeted: “note 2 self: check in on carter hart in morning.”

On Friday, May 11, at 4:59 p.m., @1ShirleyTplz tweeted: “Looking forward to relaxing weekend/offseason after Celtics series. World Cup soon. Pickup hoops. Hang with Bron. Trust the greatness! #2tiredtoDupManbun”

On Tuesday, May 22, at 9:09 a.m., @nobrownz4me tweeted: “Of course Nick turned down that trade. It’s Cleveland. Little-known fact: Howie came to Nick about the trade, and Nick was like, Zip it, H. I’m the MVP, and your meal ticket has a bum knee.’”

On Wednesday, May 30, at 4:32 p.m., @BrooksBros4evah tweeted: “Talk about embracing college culture just lip service. Where r all our players going? 4 2 the NBA? Siriusly? We will B lucky to win 15 next season. #playVillanovabasketball”

On Friday, June 1, at 10:14 p.m., @ownleeNcide10ft tweeted: “Went to see ‘Solo’ with Kendall tonight. Kris and Caitlyn said she had to be home by 10. Got burgers n shakes at Nifty Fifty’s. Great movie! Fun time! #Lessthan12parsecs”

On Saturday, June 2, at 3:21 p.m., @GoldStandard2018 tweeted: “U have to understand that J Lurie is in tough spot here. Players can protest, but he’s gotta get paid. Can’t upset too many fans. MAGA hatters buy jerseys, too! #emotionalintelligence”