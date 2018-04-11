Let's Eat: Three dozen more restaurants!

Michael Klein has written about Philadelphia’s restaurant scene since 1993 in his Inquirer column, “Table Talk,” and on his Philly.com blog, “The Insider.”

The coming warmth of spring also means that the restaurant scene is heating up. I run down some of what newness to expect in coming days. This week, I also visit a chicken specialist on City Avenue, a classic bruncherie expanding into Fishtown, and a power-lunch destination in Rittenhouse. If you need food news, click here and follow me on Twitter and Instagram. Email tips, suggestions, and questions here. If someone forwarded you this free newsletter and you like what you’re reading, sign up here to get it every week.

Looking ahead at new restaurants

“What’s new out there in the restaurant world?” I try to answer that question in my Philly.com blog, The Insider. Every so often, I peer into my crystal ball (an Excel spreadsheet) and compile a look-ahead at the projects expected to open in the coming months. Catch it this weekend online and in The Inquirer.

A taste:

Opening next week is Chalaco’s, a Peruvian bar-restaurant in Northern Liberties, followed by Ripplewood Whiskey and Craft, a cocktail bar, and The Bercy, a luxe French destination that very well could become the Parc of the Main Line, both in Ardmore.

I’m expecting a splash from Love City Brewing Co., opening April 19 in a former warehouse at 1023 Hamilton St., behind Union Transfer. (Tip: Strangelove’s, at 216 S. 11th St., will do a preview, pouring Love City samples starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 11.) More beer? Glory Beer Bar, run by alums of Eulogy, is less than a month out at 126 Chestnut St. in Old City, where Mad River was.

Cider? I hear May for the openings both Hale & True (613 S. Seventh St., Bella Vista) and Kurant Cider (436 E. Girard Ave., Fishtown).

All told, I’ll share have word of about three dozen newcomers, including Nunu, the Japanese bar next to Cheu Fishtown, Burrata, a South Philly Italian BYOB, and Main & Vine, a Main Line bistro.

For those hankering for the return of Pizzeria Beddia and the launch of the long-delayed Center City location of the New York bar P.J. Clarke’s, stay tuned.

Where we’re doing happy hour

Bing Bing Dim Sum, 1648 E. Passyunk Ave.

5-7 p.m. weekdays, 3-5 p.m. weekends

While Shawn Darragh and chef Ben Puchowitz get stellar press for their Asian-inspired Cheu restaurants in Center City and Fishtown, don’t sleep on their high-volume, high-energy East Passyunk small-plater. Rye beef dumplings ($5 during happy hour, along with a few other dishes) meld Jewish and Chinese traditions. The $6 wine/cocktails won’t break the bank, and if you’re with a friend, the $10 pitcher is the best deal yet.

Where we’re eating: Sardi’s Pollo à la Brasa, Green Eggs Cafe, a.kitchen

Juicy, smoky/citrusy Peruvian-style charbroiled chicken is the star at Sardi’s Pollo à la Brasa, a counter-service shop in Wynnefield, across City Avenue from Bala Cynwyd. The offshoot of a D.C./Baltimore chain is a solid value, as well, as $21 buys you a whole chicken plus two large sides (beans, rice, vegetables, etc.) that will feed three hungry people. Menu stars also include saltado (chicken or beef stir-fry) and costillas (short ribs), to be washed down with Latin soft drinks.

Green Eggs Cafe, which started in early 2010 on Dickinson Street in South Philly and expanded into Northern Liberties and Center City, is on the move again. Owners just bought Fishtown’s Medusa Pizzeria. Pizzas are staying, aided by the brucherie menu and, soon, a liquor license. Heartier appetites groove to the Kitchen Sink: three scrambled eggs, sausage crumbles, Gruyere, potatoes, peppers, and onion and topped with a biscuit and pork sausage gravy. It’s $13; stent is extra.

One of the city’s better business-lunch deals is at a.kitchen, the smart bistro on 18th Street near Walnut, next to the aka Rittenhouse Square. For the power lunch, $25 buys you a starter and an entrée. Add $8 for wine or cocktail. Menu changes frequently enough to keep you coming back. Expect soups (such as rutabaga curry) and salads (beet and burrata is a winner now), plus all manner of main plates, including an omelet, burger, mushroom and potato lasagna. If you’re solo, head for the counter and chat up chef Eli Collins.

Dining Notes

Sunday, April 15 is the STREAT Food Festival in Manayunk, when Main Street is blocked off to accommodate 50 food trucks and stands. This segues into Manayunk Restaurant Week, April 16-27. Details are here.

The city’s outdoor beer garden season gets underway next week. Preliminary details of various openings — including Morgan’s Pier and the last season of the 51st-story SkyGarten — are here.

This week’s openings

Chalaco’s Ceviche & Pisco Bar | Northern Liberties

Philly’s Peruvian scene expands starting April 17 with this stylish bar-restaurant at 1030 N. Second St. on Liberties Walk, across from Schmidt’s Commons.

Chickie’s & Pete’s | Marlton

Crabfries and more at the popular sports bar’s new home in Marlton Crossing.

Just Salad | University City

New York-bred salad shop, with a solid eco-friendly bent, opens its second Philly location on April 12 at 3728 Spruce St.

Lost Bread Co. | Kensington

Baking whiz Alex Bois’ retail bakery opens April 14 at 1313 N. Howard St.

Snap Custom Pizza | Bala Cynwyd

The chain where you pick the toppings for one price has opened in Bala Cynwyd Shopping Center, 39 E. City Ave.

This week’s closing

Cooper River Distillers | Camden

The South Jersey distillery/tasting room announced that it’s winding down operation.

Be there as Craig LaBan names Philly’s favorite craft beer

Mark your calendars: The Inquirer’s annual Brewvitational craft-beer competition is from 7-10 p.m. May 2 at Reading Terminal Market.

Buy your tickets now at philly.com/brewvitaste2018.

Email Craig here, and join his chat at 2 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at Philly.com/food. ​

