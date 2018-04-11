A big roar, but parents could use a better bite in fight against Schwarzman's $25 million moniker | Maria Panaritis

'Billionaire bonanza': Today, it's $25 million for Abington schools from Stephen Schwarzman. But at what cost? | Maria Panaritis

Photo and statement from Wall Street billionaire and Abington High School alum Stephen Schwarzman is projected onstage at a school board meeting April 10, 2018 with residents questioning his $25 million donation, TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer

So this is what it takes to fill the house at a suburban school board meeting: officials bungle a $25 million gift from a Wall Street billionaire. It becomes a Reality-TV-like storyline of big money, drama and deception, ending with outraged citizens demanding apologies from a band of grown men and women in a packed auditorium.

The Abington School Board should do this sort of thing a lot more often, even though it was surely painful to be dishing out so many apologies Tuesday night. Blackstone Group founder Stephen Schwarzman, who apparently likes his name on lots of bricks and mortar, should keep his co-starring role, too.

For democracy’s sake.

Because 400 people in sleepy suburbia came out to hear the chorus of mea culpas from leaders of one of suburban Philadelphia’s most admired districts. Almost all were not regulars to this typically discarded civic show. (An ordinary night draws maybe a dozen people to see how a district serving more than 8,000 children is doing in light of yearslong declining government aid.) It took a controversial gift from a hedge fund headliner to get people off the soccer field sidelines. And that’s not good.

For all the justifiable rancor, Tuesday was a display of opportunistic activism. True, citizens saved Abington High from losing its name by forcing the district to rescind and disclose its originally secret agreement with Schwarzman. As a result of their efforts, we know today that the man who threw himself a $7 million 70th birthday party, demanded that his name be emblazoned on the high school at six different spots in return for this gift to his alma mater.

But for all that noise, those efforts will yield little of lasting value to anyone who truly values the integrity of adequately funded public schools in America. What’s needed is attention to be paid when it isn’t as sexy to.

Maybe then their school board wouldn’t have tried to slip past taxpayers the fact that they’d promised Schwarzman naming rights in return for his pledge to help finance a roughly $100 million renovation and expansion of the 1950s-era high school from which he graduated in the 1960s.

Maybe they would have understood just how desperately the district needs money to brings its facilities into the modern era, because government isn’t helping.

“Nobody ever told me we were in such dire straits!” resident Gwen Vance told the board, after first exclaiming how active she is on social media and, therefore, considered herself informed about things.

What I saw inside the standing-room-only junior high school auditorium in Abington was mostly a one-way blame game, with only a very few of the very many citizen-speakers uttering anything about the funding mess, years in the making and involving both, the state and federal governments, that drove the board to spend more than a year courting Schwarzman and his securities.

“This whole experience, for me, has been embarrassing and shameful,” said a visibly downcast board member Daniel Kaye. He said he’d been bombarded with unhappy feedback almost immediately after voting a few weeks earlier to approve the name change without giving the public advance notice.

Now, before a crowd so large the school board had to choose this large venue for the meeting, Kaye explained just how hamstrung he had felt by the path taken by the board and superintendent Amy Sichel. It was surprising to hear him so candidly say that, when he voted, he was surprised to learn he and his elected colleagues would be voting on renaming the entire school, and not just a wing, after Schwarzman.

“I was broadsided by the vote. I wanted to stop the whole thing and I didn’t,” Kaye said. “I should have said something and didn’t.”

It’s outrageous that a board member felt so paralyzed into inaction because of a rich man’s desperately coveted gift to a public school district. And no number of apologies – and School Board president Raymond McGarry offered up a ton of them – makes much sense.

Bravo to the public, which demanded a full accounting.

McGarry, a seasoned business lawyer with 20 years experience on the board, talked as though he had been so starstruck by the gift – or perhaps so cowed by the fear of losing Schwarzman’s generosity – that he lost his mental faculties in failing to assess the impact that sneaking through the renaming vote would have on the public.

“It was not my intent to be sneaky or to mislead the public,” said McGarry, who would have us believe he fell victim to situational naivete – a lawyer whose day job is to handle cases involving such complex matters as shareholder disputes, banking, contract litigation and insurance conflicts.

Only a very few of the dozens who spoke to the board bothered to mention the broader problems afflicting districts like Abington, a middle-class cluster far from the lavish per-pupil spenders like Lower Merion or Radnor Townships. One man, who darted out of the auditorium before I could catch his name, at least explained why private gifts have, in his view, become so essential. The 7:30 meeting ran to midnight before the board voted unanimously to rescind the original agreement and scotch Schwarzman’s naming rights to the school itself.

Samantha Bromley was the exception. The mother from Glenside seemed humbled by her own failure to be doing her part in demanding better from her government — until now.

“This is my second ever board meeting. I’ve lived here 10 years,” she said. “I am mad at myself. I will not be silent.”

It might be time to stop throwing darts at billionaires and figure out who’s really running the show in Harrisburg and Washington. Get involved locally. Vote out whoever isn’t passing tax policies that deliver for kids.

After all, this late-night drama business is better left to the Kardashians.

