Three low-tech ways to lose 10 pounds before summer

With the summer season just around the corner, you (like many people) may have started thinking about shaping up and shedding those excess pounds you gained over the winter. On the other hand, you may still be trying to lose the last 10 pounds, or even the first 10 pounds, right?

No matter where you fall on the journey, look no further, if you’re searching for low-tech, tried, tested, and true methods to losing ten pounds.

Weigh-in daily

No ifs, ands, or buts, about it, get on the scale. For decades, the scale has been maligned and its use mired in controversy. I know, everyone hates to get on the scale, but the scale is not your enemy.

I don’t care what anyone says on this one: If weight loss is your goal then weighing-in is a must. When you see that number on the scale fluctuate that will make you pause and reflect on what you ate the day before. You’ll know immediately if you had too many margaritas or too many fries. This is called self-accountability.

Yeah, yeah, I know, some experts recommend that people weigh themselves only once a week, not at all (you can really go off the rails with this one), and still others, fear some people will attach their self-worth to the number of the scale.

While I understand all of those concerns, I argue, on the other hand, if you’re serious about controlling your weight then the scale is your ally and it will help you keep accountable to yourself. But if you’re skeptical, by all means, don’t take my word for it. There are a number of studies that have proven folks who weigh-in daily lose more and stay more motivated to stay on track.

Of course, it doesn’t mean that weight loss success is a straight line. As it is with most things in life, weight loss is more a zig zag. It’s natural to have weight fluctuations, perhaps you had a teensy more mac and cheese, had too much beer, maybe you’re a little backed-up, or it’s that time of month. Even when you account for these fluctuations, daily weigh-ins can help you lose weight.

Keep a Food Journal

Some people think keeping a food journal is a tedious pain in the butt, but it’s really not. I don’t know about you, but when I write things down the old fashioned way, I remember them and it has a deeper impact on my actions. When I store the same information on my computer, my phone, or some electronic device, I soon forget. Either a mini blank spiral notebook, or a pre-printed mini pocket food journal book will do the trick. These little handy companions can help you stay on track and on top of your nutrition.

It will take you less than five minutes a day to jot down what you ate at each meal and the approximate number of calories. Suddenly, that salted caramel cheesecake, with its whopping 1220 calories, will be less appetizing, when you have to write down.

Move More

Daily exercise is an essential ingredient to a healthy lifestyle, regardless of weight loss or weight maintenance. Even if you’re tight on time, make every effort to move more daily by doing small things like taking the stairs, parking a distance away in parking lots, and schedule 10 minute power walks to re-ignite your energy. No matter your situation, be sure to exercise often and move more in general.

With these tried and true methods losing 10 pounds (or more) is easy peasy lemon squeezy.