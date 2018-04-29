The Democratic primary for lieutenant governor is spicier than you think

John Baer has written about politics and government for the Daily News since 1987. Neither subject ever fails to provide him with stories of policies and politicians walking on or skirting by paths to perdition.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Mike Stack, left, and Braddock Mayor John Fetterman are among candidates fighting for Stack’s current job.

Alright, look, I know you don’t much think about who your lieutenant governor is or who it ought to be.

After all, it’s an office more reviled than revered, a do-little gig in a state known for not doing much. There’s even pending legislation (House Bill 1939) to eliminate it altogether.

But it’s still here. And it costs you.

It’s budgeted at $1 million a year. It comes with a $2.5 million stone mansion. Its occupant is salaried at $162,000 (highest for LGs in the USA).

So, some attention ought to be paid. You get your chance May 15.

Five Democrats are running in the primary for the opportunity to partner with Gov. Wolf on the November ballot. Four Republicans are vying to team with Scott Wagner, Paul Mango or Laura Ellsworth.

If you can name three of the nine, you’re an engaged citizen. If not, don’t feel bad. You’re a normal human being.

But the race, at least on the Democratic side, has some spice. And could carry a late-entry surprise (more on that in a bit).

It’s an unusual race because incumbent Mike Stack is viewed as vulnerable due to nasty stuff that emerged last year: An Inspector General’s investigation that questioned his dealings with employees (details of which remain sealed); which prompted a smack-down by Wolf who stripped Stack of some staff and security; and left a lingering aftertaste that Stack and his wife treated those who worked for them as something akin to indentured servants.

Generally, voters aren’t fond of entitled, boorish behavior by public officials, or their spouses. I’d refer you to any number of officials in the Trump administration.

Yet, in a field of five in a (so far) no-profile race, Stack could survive.

“We think we’re in a very good position,” says Stack campaign spokesman Marty Marks, “A divided field is helpful.”

The field includes Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, Montgomery County biz-guy Ray Sosa, Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone and (last-to-the-dance) former Philly Deputy Mayor Nina Ahmad.

Wolf’s staying out of it. Governors and LGs run separately in primaries.

Fetterman’s got an edge: only western Pa. candidate; should own his home county (Allegheny) and carry others in that region; has some statewide name ID from his 2016 better-than-expected primary run for U.S. Senate.

“A cursory analysis suggests things bode well for Fetterman since the west likes to vote for those from the west, and that doesn’t hold for people in the eastern end of the state,” says Mark Nevins, a Philly-based democratic consultant with no horse in this contest.

Plus, Fetterman has cachet as a candidate who doesn’t look or sound like a politician, presenting a stark contrast to Stack – and, really, anyone else.

But there’s a wildcard. Ahmad, who initially intended to run for Congress, has the most money in the race, including $500,000 of her own dough.

She’s a Bangladeshi-American, a scientist with a Penn PhD., was Mayor Kenney’s deputy for public engagement, and a past president of Philly NOW — running in a year women are expected to turn out big, especially in vote-rich southeastern counties.

Her campaign consultant, veteran Democratic operative Ken Snyder, says Ahmad “has a compelling story of living through war, and of fighting racism and discrimination. And she has resources to tell that story.”

Ironically, Snyder did Stack’s TV in 2014 when Stack won a five-way LG primary.

Expect Stack, Fetterman and Ahmad to air TV ads soon, which could create a three-way race.

(Cozzone and Sosa, according to campaign finance reports, are underfunded.)

Stack is somewhat known statewide, but not necessarily in a good way. Fetterman is somewhat known statewide, if mostly for his look. And Ahmad isn’t known statewide, but a couple weeks of targeted TV might just fix that.

No way to know how this turns out. Independent and campaign pollsters say the race isn’t registering much with voters. If it doesn’t in the next few weeks, we could see a status quo (Stack) result. But if it does, even a little, expect state politics to pick up some spice.