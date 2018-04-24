Rudy Giuliani: Inspiration for a new get-'er-done attitude? | Baer

John Baer has written about politics and government for the Daily News since 1987. Neither subject ever fails to provide him with stories of policies and politicians walking on or skirting by paths to perdition.

Rudy Giuliani and President Trump are together again, at least for “a week or two.”

Ya gotta give it to Rudy Giuliani.

His current wide-eyed, can-do enthusiasm just might be what the doctor ordered to inspire those in public life to a bold new optimistic get-‘er-done spirit.

I say this because Rudy, after joining President Trump’s legal team last week, told the New York Post he hopes to bring an end to the Trump/Russia investigation within “a week or two.”

Now that’s action. The kind long missing across a broad swath of politics and government. The kind we all could use in dealing with the many problems facing our cities, states, and nation.

And clearly Rudy’s intent is not to bring a hard-line, spittle-laced FIND A WITCH OR HUNT ELSEWHERE approach to the task.

No, sir. Rudy says he can accomplish resolution to the probe due to his “long relationship with [special counsel] Bob Mueller.”

This is important because, as you know, relationships in politics, law, government, or business are key to getting things done. Especially long relationships.

My only question is why aren’t others rushing down this same Rudy-made path, using their relationships to achieve their goals?

Imagine how things would pop.

Trump, for example, could announce he expects to get Mexico to pay for his great wall along our southern border in “a week or two” because he’s had long relationships with Mexicans, including some who aren’t rapists.

You can see that baby rising, right?

Jared Kushner could say he’s ready to seal a deal for Middle East peace, even with his downgraded security clearance, and hopes to wrap things up in “a week or two” because of his long relationship with New York real estate and, of course, with being Jewish.

And U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, the administration’s seemingly sole example of propriety and sense, could use her standing to pledge U.N. Security Council action to end the seven-year Syrian conflict within “a week or two” because of her long relationship with South Carolina politics, and her personal mantra: “I don’t get confused.”

And, listen, state officials could follow suit and stop dithering over things that they most want.

Republican State Reps. Daryl Metcalfe and Cris Dush could stand together (without touching, of course) to announce they hope within “a week or two” to impeach Democratic Supreme Court justices and maybe a few select Democratic House members (you know who you are), and can get this done due to long relationships with worlds of their own making.

Gov. Wolf might be moved to take to a podium and profess that at long last he’s secured commitments for legislative action on a natural gas severance tax and expects votes within “a week or two” thanks to his long relationships with no one in legislative leadership.

Then a string of dreamers can weigh in on getting redistricting reform, campaign finance reform, term limits, merit selection of judges, elimination of property taxes, and a constitutional convention within “a week or two,” all due to long relationships with things to make the state better, things that have been around for years, things that have about as much chance of EVER getting done as Rudy has of wrapping up the Russia probe within “a week or two.”

And, look, Giuliani, former federal prosecutor, former New York mayor, certainly has in his long career gotten things done. Often with an appropriate edge.

It’s just this time, after serving Trump in 2016 as a campaign “lock her up” attack dog, Rudy’s return to serving Trump in the Russia probe, an investigation nearly a full year old, seems to be pushing Rudy over the edge, maybe in “a week or two.”

Unless, of course, he closes the deal in the time span he suggests and creates, in government and politics, an entirely new force-of-will activist atmosphere.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.