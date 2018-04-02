Pa.'s political moment: Reason for hope or just a show?

John Baer has written about politics and government for the Daily News since 1987. Neither subject ever fails to provide him with stories of policies and politicians walking on or skirting by paths to perdition.

The struggle for positive political change isn’t new in Pennsylvania, but it now seems to be standing at an unusual moment.

For those who search for hooks of hope to drag Pennsylvania to better places, there are signs suggesting possible progress.

Not sure if it’s fallout from national semi-optimism about new gun laws, projections of a change election, overall increased civic engagement, or some residual sense of promise in a state that just got more reasonable congressional maps (no matter one’s view of how that came to be).

But from guns to a broader redistricting fix to changes in all three branches of government, there’s movement in challenging Harrisburg’s long-protected self-protection, and its embrace of stasis.

Too soon to say if this is real or an election-year ploy. But it’s there.

Just look at what’s happened in the last few weeks.

The state Senate voted unanimously to tighten gun regulation in cases of domestic abuse and for those slapped with protection-from-abuse orders.

That’s right. Gun regulation. In Pennsylvania.

The measure (SB 501), sponsored by state Sen. Tom Killion (R., Chester), requires those convicted of domestic abuse to relinquish firearms within 48 hours to law enforcement, their lawyer, or a licensed gun dealer.

Current law (both laughable and dangerous) gives such convicts 60 days to hand off guns to a pal, relative, or neighbor. So, changing this and similarly restricting guns for subjects of protection orders is promising.

Then, last week, the Senate State Government Committee held a long-sought, long-delayed hearing on replacing the process of politicians picking their districts with an independent citizens commission.

It’s not crazy talk. Works in California. A bipartisan proposal here (SB 22) creates an 11-member commission: four registered Republicans, four registered Democrats, three folks unaffiliated with either party. They all must be voters with no ties to politics or public office, selected randomly from a pool of qualifiers.

Unheard of, right? Lawmakers ceding clout to citizens? Yet there is discussion.

Also, the Senate unanimously passed legislation (SB 761) allowing gubernatorial nominees to pick running mates, replacing our arcane practice of same-party candidates for governor and lieutenant governor running separately in primaries.

Imagine. Sensible electoral change. And there’s more.

Legislation reducing the size of the legislature (HB 153) is still alive. And decades-long efforts to stop electing statewide judges has new life (even if due to the GOP reaction to the 2015 judicial elections that gave Democrats control of the state Supreme Court and led to the gerrymander ruling).

Meanwhile, Gov. Wolf is renewing his support for reforms such as gift bans for lawmakers, campaign funding limits, and more inclusive voting laws.

Suddenly, there’s a smorgasbord of common sense laid out at the same time. Nothing new, but lots of it. And nourishing for democracy.

Now the caveats.

The gun regulation stuff goes to the House, a place where good ideas fly around like blind birds before bashing into the marble walls. But, hey, hard to ignore a 50-0 bipartisan Senate vote. So, we’ll see.

Creating a redistricting commission made up of independent citizens, changing how lieutenant governors get elected, ending statewide judicial elections, and downsizing the legislature all require constitutional amendments.

That’s a multiyear process and a heavy lift — often dropped after pols perform semi-hoists in election years, pretending they want change.

(This is why we need a constitutional convention: to deal with these issues and more; and do so in a matter of months.)

I know you think I’m wasting your time, that none of this can come to pass. That the Keystone State is set in stone, hopelessly locked in its status quo.

That’s what Harrisburg wants you to think.

Still, you have a voice. And a vote. You can use both. You can find your lawmakers at legis.state.pa.us. Ask about these issues. Question candidates. Press legislative leaders.

We’re in a moment. It can be used as a prod for progress. Or it can pass, just another period of unmet promise.

Positive political change never happens easily. But in silence, it never happens at all.

