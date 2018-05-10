Can Laura Ellsworth pull off a miracle in Pa.? | John Baer May 10

John Baer has written about politics and government for the Daily News since 1987. Neither subject ever fails to provide him with stories of policies and politicians walking on or skirting by paths to perdition.

Laura Ellsworth, center, likely needs a miracle to beat opponents Scott Wagner, left, and Paul Mango in the GOP primary for governor.. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Do you believe in miracles?

If so, you believe upstart Laura Ellsworth has a shot at stunning Pennsylvania politics.

You believe there’s a possibility she bests two better known, better financed candidates in the GOP gubernatorial primary Tuesday.

And you believe everything we know of state politics and the Republican Party doesn’t matter anymore because we live in a new political age.

Well, nice to have beliefs. But it still takes a miracle.

This despite the fact Ellsworth is the standout surprise of the primary season.

Yes, she’s way outspent. She’s under-advertised. And she’s in a party primary in which the voters almost always back party-endorsed choices, in this case front-runner Scott Wagner.

Also, the other contender, Paul Mango, is from her Pittsburgh base and surely will draw votes that otherwise would go to her, thanks to Western Pennsylvania’s penchant for voting for its own.

Still, a case can be made.

She’s running in what’s touted as a good year for women, thanks to #MeToo. She’s finally on TV with a targeted $500,000-plus buy, offering an alternative to the nasty high-testosterone Wagner/Mango competition. And her campaign says its internal polling shows 30 percent of GOP voters still are undecided.

(I know, I know, campaign polling can often show what campaigns want to see.)

She’s been impressive in debates and in front of editorial boards, so far snagging endorsements from the Inquirer and the Harrisburg Patriot-News. She comes across as moderate, sensible, and civil at a time when all politics seems otherwise.

And her career as a top corporate attorney for mega-firm Jones Day and her deep involvement in Pittsburgh civic affairs lend themselves to leadership gigs.

But even apart from a huge, problematic money disadvantage, party-line voting, and the geography issue, other factors work against her.

Pennsylvania’s among a minority of states with closed primaries. Only voters registered with major parties can vote for candidates in party primaries.

This is critical for Ellsworth. More than 1.1 million Pennsylvania voters are not registered R or D. And 743,700 of them are registered independent, or “nonaffiliated.” If they could vote in the primary of their choice, as proposed by state House GOP Leader Dave Reed and others, surely Ellsworth would benefit.

Problem is, this sensible reform isn’t in place.

Also, she needs Republican enthusiasm. But independent polling shows whatever primary energy exists is more among Democrats than Republicans.

Same with “The Year of the Woman.” Seen as more of a Dem thing.

So, for Ellsworth to prevail would mean GOP voters decide to spurn party-endorsed Wagner, reject hardline conservative Mango, and say something along the lines of, “You know what? My party needs a different voice, a different look, a different feel, and so I’m going in a different direction.”

Could that happen?

“Would I be totally shocked if she were to win? No,” says Franklin & Marshall pollster/prof Terry Madonna, adding: “Do I think she’s going to win? No.”

Longtime Harrisburg-based GOP campaign consultant Christopher Nicholas, who’s not involved in any gubernatorial campaign, says while he can see Ellsworth being many a GOP voter’s first choice as an alternative to Wagner, “I don’t see Wagner people moving away from Wagner.”

And former state Republican Party chairman Alan Novak, who now heads a consulting firm, says that while Ellsworth gets “a natural bounce because she’s a woman, and if enough people see her TV in the right markets she could slip into contention,” there’s still the moola disadvantage.

And money still drives campaigns, especially when wealthy candidates such as Wagner and Mango (and Wolf in 2014) can self-fund in a state without limits on spending.

Yet miracles happen. Take the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” when an underdog U.S. hockey team beat the Soviet Union team to win Olympic gold, and ABC’s Al Michaels yelled, as the clock wound down: “DO YOU BELIEVE IN MIRACLES?”

But in a three-way race in which spending tops $20 million — nearly all of it spent by Wagner and Mango — Ellsworth possibly, probably, likely will have to put her miracle on ice.

Unless…