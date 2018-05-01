Gov. Wolf: once more to the (gas) well | Clout

The Democratic primary for lieutenant governor is spicier than you think | John Baer

Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf at Philadelphia City Hall last December, where he explained his planned veto of abortion restrictions.

I’m guessing Gov. Wolf might be familiar with Vermont teacher/author Thomas H. Palmer’s 1840 “The Teacher’s Manual” — or at least the introduction.

In it, Palmer suggests, “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.”

I’m guessing at this familiarity since Wolf is once again trying to get a severance tax on the extraction of natural gas, his white whale since taking office in 2015.

So, here we go again.

Some of this could relate to the election calendar. The Guv’s up for reelection. Democrats are hoping for a Dem wave. Let’s stoke the base with something popular, even if its unattainable.

But asking a GOP legislature to pass new taxes on anything in an election year?

C’mon, man.

Yet Wolf gamely stood at a press conference Monday with four lawmakers, two fellow-Democrats and two southeastern Republicans, which is to say moderate Republicans who don’t live in districts where there’s natural gas.

This grouping – Sen. John Yudichak (D, Luzerne), Rep. Jake Wheatley (D, Allegheny), Sen. Tom Killion (R, Chester), Rep. Bernie O’Neill (R, Bucks) — was referred to in a press release as “a bipartisan coalition” supporting Wolf’s effort.

One might think a “coalition” of lawmakers in a 253-member legislature would be a bit larger than four. But OK. And a Wolf aide says the number is larger and will be reflected in co-sponsorships of the “new” tax legislation, which isn’t new at all.

Thing is? Lots of lawmakers in both parties support the tax. Why they didn’t stand with Wolf this week is just a little odd.

Unless they’re all pragmatists.

Still, Wolf made a case he’s made multiple times during his tenure, prior to it as a candidate, and prior to that by Ed Rendell when he was governor.

It has convincing elements: we’re the only big gas-producing state without a severance tax (though we do have an impact tax, called “a fee”); the new tax wouldn’t mean losing energy jobs; any pass-along costs to consumers due to the tax would, since 80 percent of our natural gas is exported, be paid by out-of-state customers; and the tax would produce $248.7 million in new state revenue in its first fiscal year.

Such revenue, said Wolf, could mean more teachers in Lancaster, better roads in Pittsburgh and new school buses in Philadelphia.

Good examples. Wolf likes teachers. The Allentown Morning Call reports he’s gotten $760,000 from three teachers’ unions so far this cycle. And new stuff for Pittsburgh and Philly is always good. Lots of voters.

Some might call this pandering. Good politics often is.

And good politics is needed since getting the tax is a way-tall order given the opposition of Republican legislative leaders, especially in the House.

Reaction to Wolf was swift and predictable.

Minutes after the press conference, GOP House spokesman Steve Miskin said, “Nothing’s changed. We don’t anticipate any new taxes, or this coming up for a vote.”

(My efforts to chat with House Speaker Mike Turzai, primo severance-tax blocker, were not successful.)

Then the biz guys weighed in.

“One-note Wolf renews campaign to kill energy jobs,” reads a release from the Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association. The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business & Industry called the effort a “union-driven push for more spending.” The Marcellus Shale Coalition said it would “cost Pennsylvania jobs, raise home energy costs.”

Like many taxing issues (no pun intended) this one’s chock full of complexities: figuring ETRs (effective tax rates) on various per thousand cubic feet of gas; impact on royalties to landowners, and so on.

What’s not complex is energy companies make lots of money and spend lots on lobbyists and campaign contributions to keep making lots of money; and lawmakers in shale regions are averse to risking the employment and economic benefits of being in shale regions.

Meanwhile, the state’s always searching for new streams of revenue, which means this tug of war continues.

Nice thing for pols? Both sides get fired up whenever the issue warms. So, some voter energy and campaign cash are likely soon to follow.