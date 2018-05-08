Two charged in last week's gunplay that left two dead in Bristol Twp.

Second Super Wawa proposed near Delaware River waterfront, this time in Northern Liberties

Two men have been charged in the connection with a Friday night altercation in Bristol Township that ended in the shooting deaths of two 19-year-olds from Lower Bucks, Zyisean McDuffie and Tommy Ballard.

Gary Goddard, 48, of Croydon, was arrested Tuesday and charged with counts including criminal criminal homicide in the death of McDuffie, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said in a release.

Joseph Williams, 19, of Levittown, was charged with attempted criminal homicide and related crimes after reportedly firing at a third man who arrived at the scene with McDuffie and Ballard, identified as 23-year-old Jahmier Wilson. Wilson fled the scene and his condition was unknown.

Police have yet to charge anyone with Ballard’s slaying, pending further investigation, according to the release.

Prosecutors say Goddard’s teenage son, also named Gary, and Williams were among a group of people outside a home on the 900 block of Elmhurst Avenue when McDuffie, Ballard and Wilson pulled up to the property in a car and got out of the vehicle.

During an argument that followed, Williams shot at Wilson, according to a police affidavit. The elder Goddard then arrived at the property and shot McDuffie multiple times.

Williams and both Goddards then fled the scene in an SUV and on foot, officials said.