Harold Brubaker

'My skin color is not a crime': Fraternity protests at Philly Starbucks

TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Fraternity brothers of one of the two men arrested at Starbucks hold a rally outside the store at 18th and Spruce April 22, 2018.
Staff Writer
Harold Brubaker

Staff Writer

I write about the business side of health care, higher education, and the broader nonprofit sector, with occasional forays into the food and alcoholic beverage industries.

Dozens of members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity rallied Sunday afternoon at the Starbucks where one of their fraternity brothers, Rashon Nelson, was arrested in an incident this month that sparked international outrage.

Related Coverage

Organizers expected representatives from 30 fraternity chapters that stretched from New York to Virginia.  They said they wanted to send a message to Starbucks and the nation over the April 12 incident that went viral when a customer shared video of Nelson and Donte Robinson, both 23, being removed by police from the store at 18th and Spruce Streets.  A manager called police after the pair had been asked to leave because they hadn’t bought anything. The men were waiting for a friend.

“My skin color is not a crime,” said Terrance Jenkins, president of one of the chapters. 

Nelson was a member of the frat’s Bloomsburg University chapter.

”We will no longer tolerate being classified as second-class citizens,” said Rev. Frank Smart, pastor of the Greater Mount Zion A.M.E. Church in Trenton.  Smart is a member of the fraternity and one of the organizers.

The Center City store has been the site of protests since the arrests. Customers have called for boycott.  The company has apologized – as has Richard Ross, Philadelphia’s police commissioner. Starbucks also scheduled racial bias training for 8,000 stores next month.

Sunday’s rally began 3 p.m. and was scheduled to continue until 6 p.m.

 

 

