Royal wedding style: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's nuptials were beautiful and authentic | Elizabeth Wellington

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Ben Birchall/PA Wire/Abaca Press/TNS)

The understated fashions at Saturday morning’s Royal Wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry served as perfectly tailored nods to British nuptial tradition, yes. But that’s where stodgy British tradition stopped. Meghan and Harry’s wedding was a delightfully, bold celebration of the couple’s authentic style. A peek into what the future might hold for the non-traditional monarchs. And to this I say, “Amen”

Markle chose a beautifully low-key, yet absolutely stunning solid white sheath — featuring a demure boatneck and three-quarter length sleeves — that Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy designed especially for her to marry her Prince Harry, calling back to the Hollywood glamour of Audrey Hepburn.

As tradition would have it, the now Duchess of Sussex opted for a 16-foot Cathedral veil fashioned from silk tulle. Paying a sweet homage to Markle’s new home across the pond, the veil was embroidered with 53 flowers along the edge, each one representing the nations of the Commonwealth of England. Markle’s tiara came straight from Queen Elizabeth’s jewelry vault as the diamond bandeau piece, made in 1932, belonged to Queen Mary of Teck

The horses drawn carriages were ready to take the “The Long Walk” at Windsor as Harry — ginger beard gloriously unshaved — was all smiles in the Blues and Royals frock coat reflecting his 10 years of service in the British Army.

And we can’t forget the pageboys and the bridesmaids. The little boys donned frock coats like Harry’s straight from Saville Row and precious little girls were, like the bride, decked out in Givenchy Haute Couture. Precious. Markle arrived dutifully beautiful (and a tad bit fashionably late).

While there has been much fanfare of a biracial American woman marrying a Prince of England — both sides questioning her authenticity to either race — Markle, 36, didn’t make big deal about her cultural choices. That was the beauty of this wedding. She just let the newness of the union wash over her and us. In embracing all of who she was, her freckles, her mama her preacher, she stood confident in her truth. So it felt easy, natural. liked she belonged in a palace that not so many years ago, would have made her come through the back door.

Details we never thought we’d ever see at a British wedding became real, naturally unfolding before our eyes. Unlike the 18th Century Queen Charlotte, who was trotted out in earnest as the first part black princess in the days after Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement, Markle is not erasing her blackness. Nor is she hiding behind it. She’s just letting it be.

Markle arrived at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in a vintage Rolls Royce with her mother Doria Ragland who came to slay in a sage Oscar de la Renta dress and matching hat that sat perfectly atop crinkly locks she gently swept in a low ponytail. And wait. Did my wondering eyes spot a teensy diamond nose ring? Yep. Do you, girlfriend!

Under the chapel’s soft lights, Markle’s freckles were a can’t-miss on naturally bronze cheeks under sheer, pink blush. Clearly no effort was made to cover them up.

It got real when Markle, whose mother was the only member of her family who was in attendance, still managed to cooly bring the African American side of her family through the front of the palace gates with the Most Reverend Michael Curry’s moving 13-minute sermon.

“There is power in love,” said Curry, the presiding bishop of the American Episcopal Church in a tone that rippled through the space the same way I imagine Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s voice would have.

“When love is the way, we will let justice roll down like a mighty stream and righteousness like an ever flowing brook,” he preached echoing the slain civil right’s leaders exact sentiments.

This was followed by a soulful rendition of Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me,” by Britain’s Kingdom Choir, a 20-person Gospel choir led by Karen Gibson. Talk about a palpable departure. There was a lot of fascinator nodding, but eyes registered surprise. Because face it, this is not a place where black sermons are traditionally given. If it was warmer, I would have expected to see fans moving. And surely there were some inaudible, “mmhmm…”

Whatever the response, it didn’t matter. The new Duchess’ very presence will bring new cultural traditions into the palace. But she won’t make a fuss about. She’s independent and she’s grown. And from this wedding it’s clear that Markle has no intention of hiding who she is. This wedding wasn’t just a celebration of a marriage to a prince. It was one of an independent American woman who comes to the monarchy with new ideas and clearly won’t let it obliterate her complexity as a biracial woman of color.