Why Cardi B., Meek Mill and Blac Chyna are all wearing Philly brand Milano di Rouge | Elizabeth Wellington

Philadelphia designer Milan Harris (left) helps model Grey Stephens during a fitting for her Milano Di Rouge line Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Milan Harris, a graduate of the Philadelphia Incubator at Macy's, will host a fashion show for her popular brand, Milano di Rouge, on Sunday. The brand, a favorite of city kids and touted by jailed rapper Meek Mill, took a hit earlier this week when the designer embossed her label on an H&M shirt. This show is a way to clear her name.

Milan Harris the designer for the popular Philadelphia-based luxe street wear brand Milano di Rouge received a call Tuesday night while on a plane flying home to Philly that her homeboy, Meek Mill, had just been released from jail.

“My dawg is free,” Harris wrote on Instagram alerting her 227,000 followers. Along with the post — that received almost 50,000 likes — Harris put up a picture of her and Meek looking cozy on what appears to be a night out.

“ … bout time, the rest of the caption reads, “God is Good.”

Milano di Rouge’s close proximity to celebrity — the brand has been spotted on rappers Cardi B., Rick Ross, Moneybagg Yo, Blac Chyna, Lil’ Kim and countless reality TV stars including Ceaser Emmanuel, from the popular VH1 reality series The Black Ink Crew — is one reason why on any given day Philly day, the urban chic make their way down Chestnut Street, through high school corridors and, of course, the annual Powerhouse concert, zipped up in a baggy monotone Milano di Rouge tracksuits. Those same trendsetters are arguing about Harris’ work, as well.

When you think of Harris’ clothes, think sexy athletic. Many pieces are emblazoned with her company’s name.

Milano di Rouge has also made a fashion splash thanks in large part to Harris’ advocacy. Harris’ “Safe sex saves lives” logo is as recognizable on the collection’s primary and neutral-hued, not to mention skintight, bodysuits, leggings, T-shirts and sweatshirts as is its signature white piping that Harris proudly refers to as lines of dignity. Black foil-covered Milano di Rouge condoms are one of the line’s must-have accessories.

“My brand is bigger than the clothes,” Harris says with unwavering confidence. “My clothes are just the platform. I really just want to reach our people, inspire them. I want them to dream and think bigger than what’s on the surface.”

To celebrate the brand’s fifth and Harris’ 29th birthday, Harris will host a sold out fashion show Sunday at Liberty Place. About 1,500 are expected to attend the event dubbed “Year of 5: Making Dreams Reality Fashion Show.” Singer Paloma Ford will perform and TMZ’s Lauren La Rosa and Boom 103.9 Paris Nicole will host the red carpet. Harris will debut her 43-piece spring collection and most items will be available to purchase at the venue, as well as on her website, www.milanodirouge.com, immediately following the show.

But the big question is: Will Meek be in the house? Nobody is saying.

While Harris’ celebrity connection definitely helps her move pieces, what’s most fascinating about her brand’s retail success to date is that she’s one of Philadelphia’s best examples of how to run a modern day direct to consumer fashion company.

Harris, a 2016 designer in residence with the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator, controls every aspect of her company. She designs the Milano Di Rouge logos that appear on basic T’s and button-ups she buys wholesale. She designs the jumpsuits and mini dresses and works with local patternmakers and manufacturers to have them made. And, most importantly, she controls her distribution.

So instead of relying on specialty and department stores like Barneys or Boyds to tell her unique story, like she would have as little as five years ago. So what started one day as an outing selling half a dozen sweatshirts $40 from her car today is a business more than 15 employees that produces thousands of pieces annually.

“She’s a marketing machine,” says Philadelphia Fashion Incubator Executive Director Elissa Bloom, who added that Harris, without a doubt, is the most successful of the program’s 29 graduates. “During the year she was with us, she opened her own brick and mortar [in the Fairmount neighborhood on Spring Garden Street] and launched her own app. She knows how to speak to her customer, and just like Michael Kors does, she created a community that can see her lifestyle.”

But instead of models, Harris — who can pass for the late R&B singer Aaliyah’s twin — acts as her own model. Like another Philadelphia fashion success story, Tory Burch, her lifestyle is key to the brand.

Most of Harris’ social media-based brand building has been full of highs. But there has been some lows: Like the time her fans dragged her through social for selling a $500 sweatsuit. Generally Harris’ price points range from $40 for a sweatshirt to about $250 for a bodysuit, so folks felt like some kind of way about the high price tag. Harris’ answer to the criticism: “You will buy a Gucci suit for $1,600, why won’t you buy mine?” Good point. And then there was the time earlier this year when a eagle-eyed shopper discovered his Milano di Rouge white button down shirt was actually a $12 one from H&M that Harris bought in bulk and put her logo on, charging more than six times the original price.

Instagram lost its mind.

“I didn’t do anything wrong,” Harris said.

This kind of extreme social media response is why peeking into Harris’ online life is heavily curated. She says, growing up in Philly’s Mantua neighborhood has made her hyper aware that oversharing can be dangerous. When you put your business out there, people will get jealous and possibly rob you. Hence there are very few pictures of her family on social. She will only say that she lives in Philadelphia. And sales numbers — although she says they are growing — are off limits.

She’s even hesitant to give her real name only saying that growing up, she was known as Jon Harris. She grew up with her mom and a sister. After graduating from Upper Darby High School, Harris went to Delaware County Community College and studied micro economics before going to cosmetology school and becoming a hairdresser. While her clients loved dishing with her, she wasn’t all that good at styling. In 2012, she started a blog where she gave sex and fashion advice and other lifestyle tips.

“Within three months, I had about 100,000 followers,” Harris said.

In 2013, she decided to try her hand at clothing as an extension of the blog. She made six sweatshirts screen printed with the name Milano di Rouge — Harris’ alter ego, like Sasha Fierce is to Beyoncé. They sold. She put the money back into the company and made another batch of sweatshirts. Those sold too. She began posting where she’d be on Instagram, like a food truck. Each time, she’d sell out. Then came the hashtags #spottedinMilano and #MilanodiRouge.

The next year, Mill contacted her through her cousin and asked Harris to gift him some shirts.

“I didn’t want to give him anything for free,” Harris says, laughing. “I was hustling.”

Still she sent Meek the gear and he became the first celebrity to wear her pieces. Since then, he’s been her ambassador, often wearing her work and even mentioning them in a freestyle for New York hip hop station Hot 97: “Mixing that Louis, that Gucci that Yves Saint Laurent with that Milano.”

But is Meek an investor?

“I have no investors,” Harris said. “I’ve built this brand by myself. Hustling. Grinding. I’m all about making dreams a reality.”