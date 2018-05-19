Meghan Markle sparkles in Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy | Elizabeth Wellington

This future college footballer was too big for a regular tuxedo. So custom clothier Henry A. Davidsen made one for him | Elizabeth Wellington

Elizabeth Wellington is the fashion columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer. She covers celebrity style, pop-culture and the burgeoning local designer scene.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand, prior to the start of their wedding ceremony, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Dominic Lipinski/pool photo via AP)

A few minutes before noon Saturday in London, Meghan Markle arrived at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor in a stunning white gown by designer Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy to marry Prince Harry.

The plain sheath, featuring three-quarter-length sleeves and a demure boat neckline, was simply beautiful in its elegance simplicity. The Cathedral-style veil featured soft lace edging that added Hollywood a certain Hollywood drama and maintained the conservative feel of the wedding. Markle followed protocol and her tiara, which came from the Queen’s jewelry vault, was the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau. Markle’s hair was pulled back in a low chignon and her cheeks were a rosy glow.

Prince Harry arrived all smiles and with beard intact wearing the frock coat uniform of the Blues and Royals, reflecting his Army service.

There has been lots of speculation as to what designer Markle would chose for the royal occasion, with vegan designer Stella McCartney at the top of the list.

Keller, 47, is a British-born designer who assumed her role as the artistic director of haute couture and ready to wear for women and men at Givenchy last year.