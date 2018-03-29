How this Lagos ring ended up in an Essence magazine fashion spread

Walmart's decision to take Cosmo off its checkout line is a smack in the face to the #MeToo movement

Walmart's decision to take Cosmo off its checkout line is a smack in the face to the #MeToo movement Mar 28

Elizabeth Wellington is the fashion columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer. She covers celebrity style, pop-culture and the burgeoning local designer scene.

Bethann Hardsion photographed in the April issue of Essence magazine wearing this Lagos Caviar colored gemstone that retails for $895.

In the April issue of Essence magazine, Bethann Hardison — a longtime advocate for diversity in the fashion industry — is featured wearing an onyx statement ring by Philadelphia luxe jewelry brand Lagos.

Even in the era of Instagram and Snapchat, when images from influencers are sometimes more valued than old-school glossy magazine editorials, this is a big deal for the homegrown bauble business.

“We had been trying to get our pieces in Essence for a while,” said Jamie Hector, Lagos’ director of public relations. “They have the same values and message: strong, confidence, bold.”

The ring is part of Lagos’ signature caviar-color gemstone collection and retails for $895 online and in stores. The in-fashion coincidence was that Essence’s fashion beauty director, Julee A. Wilson — a native of Chester Springs— made the Philly-centric style decision. The issue will hit newsstands this week.

“I’ve always been a fan of Lagos,” Wilson said. “I’ve had several of their pieces. Lagos has done a superb job speaking to all women without losing the integrity of the brand.”

The spread features Hardison, who is in her 70s and mom of A Different World actor Kadeem Hardison, and onetime Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Ebonee Davis, 24, in a photographic story about how to age gracefully in a Botox-at-18 world, where timeless elegance is preached but hard to embrace. The goal of the piece, Wilson said, is to celebrate beauty at all ages.

“We wanted to talk to the baby boomer generation, many of whom in our culture see themselves as chic and full of high fashion,” Wilson said. “And to the millennials who look up to them with reverence …. It’s about getting to a place where we look at our elders and say, ‘I can’t wait to get older and look like that.’ ”

Lagos is at 1735 Walnut St., 215-567-0770, www.lagos.com

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.