Under Armour, watch out: Endeavor is here to make our workouts comfortable as well as stylish

Former NHL defenseman and Radnor native Colby Cohen has #stylegoals.

He’s hoping that Endeavor, the high-performance men’s and women’s leggings, tank tops, T’s, and hoodies brand he co-founded with fitness center owner Paul Ehrlichman of Pitman might one day be to Philadelphia what Under Armour is to Baltimore.

And it looks like the fashion dreams of the former Boston Bruin are coming true. In April, he opened a 2,500-square-foot pop-up on Rittenhouse Square’s 18th Street, in the former home of Benjamin Lovell. It’s scheduled to remain open through the end of June. But based on the foot traffic in and out of the bold red-walled store, I’m betting Endeavor will stay open a bit longer.

This Memorial Day weekend, a second Endeavor pop-up, featuring glossy white walls and beachy touches, will open on 99th Street in Stone Harbor, N.J., near Reeds Hotel on the Bay.

The clothing brand, named after Ehrlichman’s gym, Endeavor Fitness, was conceived in 2015 when Cohen, who had just retired from the NHL, realized he was unhappy with his workout clothing. One of the main problems: sweat. It was just too hard to stay dry. He conferred with Ehrlichman and the two decided to try their hand at their own collection, hiring a designer and product market developers.

Within a year, Cohen launched Endeavor’s first men’s and women’s capsule collection, sold exclusively at Endeavor Fitness and online at endeavorathletic.com. Men were able to choose T-shirts, shorts, and hoodies in neutral blacks, whites, and grays, and the women’s collection included leggings, tank tops, running shorts, and a fitted T. Both were fashioned from four-way, stretch polyester or nylon that is movable, breathable, and flush with serious wicking properties. The technology is so futuristic, Cohen said, he’s in the midst of seeking a trademark. Today, there are 75 styles and color-ways between the two collections, and prices range from $50 for a tank top to $150 for outerwear.

“I don’t want women to have to constantly pull their leggings up to adjust the fit,” Cohen said. “Or men to have to remove their shirt because it gets too wet.”

I can relate.

Eight months ago, Endeavor became available for retail at Barry’s Bootcamp, an international chain known for its selection of high-performance sports gear. In April, Cohen hired Terry Tracy, former vice president of merchandising and retail for the Gap, as its CEO and president. Tracy has also worked in the higher echelons at Club Monaco.

Now that’s a good fashion move.

“There is no better feeling than walking into a workout class in Rittenhouse and seeing people wearing your brand,” Cohen said.

Endeavor Rittenhouse Square is at 118 S. 18th St., 267-773-8198; Endeavor Stone Harbor is at 300 99th St., 609-967-3336, endeavorathletic.com.