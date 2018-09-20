Best shops in Philadelphia

These independent women’s clothing boutiques are where you want to do your fashion shopping this fall, according to Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News columnist Elizabeth Wellington
By Elizabeth Wellington, Lifestyle Columnist
Thursday, September 20, 2018
 

There is a myth that there is no good shopping in Philadelphia.

I’m here to tell you: That’s not true.

To prove it to you, I visited dozens of women’s boutiques and specialty stores in Philadelphia and surrounding burbs. What I found, in the midst of cozy sweaters, prairie dresses, and jumpsuits, were dynamic -- and did I say chatty? -- entrepreneurs who champion style and local businesses.

To make the list, stores had to offer a good mix of brands, customer service, and a variety of sizes. Prices, of course, vary depending on the store. But I made sure there were ample, high-end, low-end, and middle-of-the-road destinations. Each store has a definite point of view.

Happy fall fashion shopping. And fellas, I got you next time.

 
Jump to a location
Skirt Joan Shepp My Little Redemption Vagabond ellelauri NINObrand M Concept Nicole Miller KIN Boutique Knit Wit Boyds Philadelphia Charlie’s Jeans Grove 1.2.1 Gabrielle/G.Lizzy Paula Hian Curve Conscious Milano di Rouge Never Too Spoiled The Style Loft Rowen Louella Boujee Estate Dolly’s Boutique Toile

Skirt

Skirt (Courtesy of Skirt)
Skirt (Courtesy of Skirt)
Skirt (Courtesy of Skirt)
Camera icon 1 of 3
 
Center City
212 S. 17th St.
215-309-8419
Bryn Mawr
931 W. Lancaster Ave.
610-520-0222
Skirt is for the girly, yet still edgy, girl. As in, yes, I will take that Iro cropped leather jacket, throw in the Veronica Beard winter floral frock, and yes, I will wear them together. Labels are modern and on display in the fabulous, always revolving windows: think A.L.C.Love Shack Fancy27 MilesATM, and Mother. The good news is that while funky, owner Maureen Doron’s buying style doesn’t scare Philadelphia’s conservative Main Line shopper. This fall’s soft T’s, racing-stripe jeans, and cashmere sweaters made me want to buy, even though a work-appropriate dress will run you between $300 to $400. But the customer service is worth it. Doron’s staff of 20 are more stylists than saleswomen. Call in advance and a rack will be ready upon arrival.
Website: shop-skirt.com
Instagram: @shopskirt
Price: $$$
Sizes: 2-12

Joan Shepp

Joan Shepp's luxury clothing store (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Joan Shepp's luxury clothing store (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Joan Shepp's luxury clothing store (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Joan Shepp's luxury clothing store (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Joan Shepp's luxury clothing store (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Joan Shepp's luxury clothing store (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Joan Shepp's luxury clothing store (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Joan Shepp's luxury clothing store (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Joan Shepp's luxury clothing store (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Joan Shepp's luxury clothing store (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Joan Shepp's luxury clothing store (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Joan Shepp's luxury clothing store (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Joan Shepp's luxury clothing store (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Joan Shepp's luxury clothing store (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Joan Shepp's luxury clothing store (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Joan Shepp's luxury clothing store (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Camera icon 1 of 16
 
1811 Chestnut St.
215-735-2666
Browsing through Joan Shepp this fall is akin to stargazing. Pleated skirts are midnight sky-metallic. Cardigans pop with celestial prints. Sheaths glisten and accessories — whether a wallet or reversible hat — are emblazoned with crescent moons and stars. To top it all off, the specialty store twinkles with astral shapes thanks to an old-school projector. Vogue-worthy designers abound, so prepare to dig deep into the fall budget. Shepp has added Stella McCartney and Calvin Klein’s 205W39NYC to her museum-retail offerings — a black velveteen coat from the Comme des Garcons Fall/Winter 2018 collection will be part of an extensive fashion exhibit set to open at the Philadelphia Museum of Art in October.
Website: joanshepp.com
Instagram: @joanshepp
Price: $$$$
Sizes: 2-14 with some size 16

My Little Redemption

My Little Redemption (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
My Little Redemption (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
My Little Redemption (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
My Little Redemption (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Camera icon 1 of 4
 
126 N. Third St.
267-718-8993
You must make an appointment at Galit Carmely’s Old City jewel My Little Redemption, but the 30 seconds it takes to text her that you’d like to visit is your ticket into Carmely’s figure-forgiving world of Israeli fashion. The minute you try on a Kedem Sasson floor-grazing dress or an Alembika pantsuit, your body-image issues will disappear. Another benefit: Each piece serves multiple fashion purposes, so if you pay the bills by making presentations during the day and attending swank events at night, this is the store for you. Outfits range from $100 to $300. Carmely travels to Israel four times a year to shop the collection and she tries everything on herself.
Website: facebook.com/MyLittleRedemption
Instagram: @mylittleredemption
Price: $$½
Sizes: S-XL with some plus

Vagabond

Vagabond (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Vagabond (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Vagabond (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Vagabond (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Vagabond (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Vagabond (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Camera icon 1 of 6
 
37 N. Third St.
267-671-0737
Vagabond is that spot where I buy something every single time I walk in. This fall the store, co-owned by Megan Murphy and Mary Clark for 20-plus years, is giving me hippie grandma’s attic vibes. We’re talking wide-wale corduroy trousers, raw canvas jumpsuits (it looks as if the onesie will continue through the change of season), prairie-style dresses complete with tiny floral prints, pussy bows, and tiers. Local artisans, including the emerging local sneaker brand HNCOK, are front and center. But it’s their chic collection of reasonably priced, well-crafted Indie brands like Caron Callahan and Black Crane that makes Vagabond among my most favorite shopping destinations.
Website: vagabondboutique.com
Instagram: @shopatvagabond
Price: $$$
Sizes: 2 to 14

ellelauri

ellelauri boutique (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
ellelauri boutique (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
ellelauri boutique (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
ellelauri boutique (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
ellelauri boutique (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
ellelauri boutique (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
ellelauri boutique (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
ellelauri boutique (HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer)
Camera icon 1 of 8
 
Center City
114 S. 19th St.
267-457-5939
Chestnut Hill
8513 Germantown Ave.
Avalon
264 21st St.
609-961-3658
Hatboro
17 S. Penn St.
215-259-6131
Whether in lightweight floral print or figure-flattering ponte stretch, ellelauriis the home of the wide-legged pant this fall. And I’m loving it, because, every woman can use a pair of full trousers. Roomy slacks, however, are far from the only items Liz Rymar designs and sells from her now five year-old 1,000-square-foot Center City boutique; she’s a master of the flowing jumpsuit, silky blouse, and maxi dress. In addition to her ellelauri private label, Rymar carries shoes from the popular (and walkable) brands Soludos and Kaanas. Here is where a girl shops for her busy cubicle-to-happy-hour life. And with prices squarely between $88 and $300, here is where we go for a little retail therapy without too much guilt.
Website: ellelauri.com
Instagram: @ellelauriboutiques
Price: $$½
Sizes: 2-14

NINObrand

NINObrand (Bela Shenu)
Camera icon 1 of 1
 
333 S. 20th St.
267-761-9388
At the end of this month, designer Bela Shehu plans to show NINObrand her androgynous, drop-crotch cool, body-skimming, and now seemingly timeless collection during Paris Fashion Week. Shehu is also continuing to work on retail collaborations with local businesses like KnitWitUbiq, and West Elm. Shehu’s clothing is as cool as it is upscale. Dresses start at $400 and pants about $500. Items are indeed high-priced but hard to resist. Included in Shehu’s most recent collection of all things black, slate, and olive is a boatneck shirt that unzips into a sleeveless maxi. I actually considered bringing tuna fish to lunch for the next two weeks. I still just might.
Website: ninobrand.com
Instagram: @ninobrand
Price: $$$½
Sizes: 1-5 (that’s basically 2 to 14)

M Concept

M Concept (Taylor Baldwin)
M Concept (Taylor Baldwin)
M Concept (Taylor Baldwin)
Camera icon 1 of 3
 
1540 South St.
215-839-9154
If your sensibilities involve supporting the work of local artisans that dabble in fashion, then M Concept needs to be on your shopping radar. Curated by former University of Pennsylvania public health scientist Ethan Nguyen, M Concept features the work of 50 emerging clothing and accessories designers. Handcrafted silks by Oscar de la Renta-trained Alexandra Damiano and Zoey Hudson’s muted separates are among the best of the racks. Look carefully and you will notice the trendy blouses and dresses stamped with MCX150, M Concept’s private label. Nguyen also designs Atelier Nguyen, featuring Nguyen’s signature handmade denim dusters. Most pieces range from $100 to $400. And if you can’t find what you are looking for, Nguyen will custom-make something for you.
Website: mconceptshop.com
Instagram: @mconceptshop
Price: $$
Sizes: 0 to 18

Nicole Miller

Nicole Miller (Nicole Munoz)
Nicole Miller (Nicole Munoz)
Camera icon 1 of 2
 
The Bellevue
200 S. Broad St.
215-546-5007
Manayunk
4249 Main St.
215-930-0307
The first thing Nicole Miller franchise owner Mary K. Dougherty showed me during a recent visit to her 1,500-square-foot Bellevue store was a selection of forest green and black sweaters, skirts, and leather jackets appliqued with sequins in the shape of an eagle. Yes, the New York-based designer’s fall 2018 collection was inspired by the Super Bowl champs. These aren’t the only pieces from the recent collection that will appeal to Philadelphians: Smart pantsuits in crushed velvet and camouflage, and plaid shirtwaist dresses are sure to tickle our fall fashion fancy.
Website: nicolemiller.com
Instagram: @nicolemiller_philadelphia
Price: $$$½
Sizes: 0 to 12

KIN Boutique

KIN Boutique (Rosie Simmons)
KIN Boutique (Rosie Simmons)
Camera icon 1 of 2
 
1014 Pine St.
215-309-3870
Everything at KIN Boutique is perfect for the active woman who has a day job; all the stuff in this closet-style, 800-square-foot spot is wearable, washable, and foldable. The best part of perusing through the racks of Acler jackets, Saylor blouses, and Senso shoes is chatting it up with owner Joey Clark about what’s a must-have for fall. (According to her, it’s the soft sweater and the pant that holds us together). While most of Clark’s collection is casual, there are a few knockout black-tie-appropriate pieces. And since most of KIN’s pieces fall within the $100-to-$500 price range, they won’t wreck your budget.
Website: shop-kin.com
Instagram: @shopkinboutique
Price: $$$
Sizes: 0 to 14

Knit Wit

Knit Wit (Elizabeth Wellington)
Camera icon 1 of 1
 
Bryn Mawr
905 W. Lancaster Ave.
484-592-0576
Margate
8001 Ventnor Ave.
609-822-9442
Center City Pop-up Sept. 12- Oct. 14
Wednesdays-Saturdays
Metropolitan Gallery, 250 S. 18th St.
Ann Gitter’s Knit Wit is 3,000 square feet of plush. My suggestion: Start in the back of the store, where there is a sumptuous collection of Michael Stars tees, dusters, and joggers. As you move to the front you’ll see the hunt for the cashmere sweater is over. Spilling off the racks are yummy Norma Kamali stretch, spandex blend and  Stella McCartney for Adidas yoga-to-brunch leggings and hoodies. Knit Wit is the easy-to-wear go-to spot, though it’s not cheap to look so effortless. Expect to spend anywhere from $200 to $800 on any piece, but it’s worth it, because at the rate that we are wearing our comfy clothes, we like them to last.
Website: knitwitonline.com
Instagram: @knitwitonline
Price: $$$
Sizes: 0 to 14

Boyds Philadelphia

Boyds Philadelphia. (Elizabeth Wellington)
Camera icon 1 of 1
 
1818 Chestnut St.
215-564-9000
As Frame wax-coated jeans and L’Agence denim jackets greet shoppers at the entrance, Boyds Philadelphia’s brand-new modern sporty vibe is immediately apparent. The 12,500-square-foot, just-renovated first floor (and 2,500-square-foot mezzanine) is the only shop in town to buy Chloê, AkrisAltuzarraDolce & Gabbana — and that’s just a few of the luxe store’s exclusive brands. For most of us, Boyds is definitely a more browse than buy shopping destination, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t venture inside its iconic floor-to-ceiling glass doors. After all, taking a glimpse inside the world of the rich and fabulous is fun.
Website: boydsphila.com
Instagram: @boydsphiladelphia
Price: $$$$+
Sizes: 0 to 16

Charlie’s Jeans

Charlie's Jeans (Sebastian McCall)
Charlie's Jeans (Sebastian McCall)
Camera icon 1 of 2
 
233 Market St.
215-923-9681
Charlie’s Jeans owner Sebastian McCall and his staff are Philadelphia’s jean whisperers. There is no hip-to-waist ratio that can’t be fitted in this Old City 3,000-square-foot storefront. These days McCall is making and manufacturing his own line of denim for women and men, eponymously named Sebastian McCall in upward of 20 styles. Prices start at $120 and go up. Must-have jeans for this fall? Skinnies are still on top, but McCall says don’t shy away from the clean wide leg.
Website: charliesjeans.net
Instagram: @charliesjeans
Price: $$
Sizes: 24 to 32, roughly 2 to 14. Larger sizes can be made to custom fit.

Grove 1.2.1

Grove 121 (Beth Triester)
Grove 121 (Beth Triester)
Camera icon 1 of 2
 
821 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr
484-380-2540
Go on, I dare you: Pick up any skinny pant, pleated skirt, or ponte legging at Grove 121 and I promise it will easily pair with any cozy sweater, or silk blouse in the store. That’s because owner Sandy Edelstein — you may know her from her days at Ella’s Grove — did an excellent job making sure her store meets the lofty needs of the busy woman who wants to look good but doesn’t want to think too hard about fashion. That means flat-front trousers by Avenue Montaigne have some stretch in the waist and Valentina button-down blouses are infused with Lycra so the buttons don’t pop. Except for a few leather jackets by Jakett, most of the pieces are priced below $300, so go ahead, treat your wardrobe to a jewel-toned pop.
Website: grove121.com
Instagram: @grove_121
Price: $$$
Sizes: 0 to 12

Gabrielle/G.Lizzy

G-Lizzy in Bala Cynwyd (Courtesy of Gabrielle)
Camera icon 1 of 1
 
200 Monument Rd. Suite 9, Bala Cynwyd
610-668-2801
The moment I walked into Gabrielle, I wished I had somewhere exciting to go because owner Susan Cooper’s collection of floor-length sparkle is to die for. The offbeat yet satisfying work of designers like Canadian Greta Constantine fills the racks. Dresses generally start at $500 and very special pieces cap off upward of $5,000. Among the red-carpet-worthy confections: Kevan Hall Designs and Jeffrey Levinson clutches.
Website: gabriellebala.com/g-lizzy.htm
Instagram: @gabrielle.bala
Price: $$$
Sizes: Most dresses can be custom ordered to fit.

Paula Hian

Paula Hian (TIM TAI / Staff Photographer)
Paula Hian (TIM TAI / Staff Photographer)
Camera icon 1 of 2
 
King of Prussia Mall
160 N. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia
610-337-1740
Manayunk
106 Gay St.
215-487-2762
You can count on a Paula Hian viscose knit to ease around your curves perfectly. Hand and machine knit in Paris, a Hian geometric print is fun to try on because you will look good in it. It’s just that the dresses start at $1,000. Still, venture in. The Hian experience includes the trying-on, the trunk shows, and of course the champagne, which all make for a good time.
Website: paulahian.com
Instagram: @paulahian
Price: $$$$
Sizes: XS to XL or special order

Curve Conscious

Curve Conscious Boutique. (Tonjanika Smith Photography, event)
Curve Conscious Boutique. (Philadelphia, Tonjanika Smith Photography, event)
Camera icon 1 of 2
 
2719 W. Girard Ave.
215-309-3400
The turnaround at Curve Conscious, Adrienne Ray’s Brewerytown plus-size consignment shop is quick, so if you see something you like, buy it. The store, in its second year in business, carries a stellar collection of curvy-girl-friendly brands including gently used EloquiiLane BryantAsos, and City Chic. This fall, check out velvet blazers, winter florals, and all thing, sequined. And at $15 to $45, the fashion is of the moment and respects the budget.
Website: curveconsciousphilly.com
Instagram: @curveconscious
Price: $
Sizes: 0 to 24

Milano di Rouge

Milano di Rouge (Courtesy of Milano di Rouge)
Milano di Rouge (Courtesy of Milano di Rouge)
Milano di Rouge (Courtesy of Milano di Rouge)
Camera icon 1 of 3
 
1509 Spring Garden St.
267-239-0000
Designer Milan Harris’ close proximity to celebrity — her Milano di Rouge brand has been spotted on rappers Cardi B., Rick Ross, Moneybagg Yo, Blac Chyna, Lil Kim, and of course, her homeboy Meek Mill — is why the brand is well-represented on the city’s young people. Harris, a graduate of the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator designer-in-residence program, started as a T-shirt brand and blossomed into a chic, white-walled Spring Garden boutique. The brand is known for its bodysuits, leggings, T-shirts, and sweatshirts jazzed up with signature white piping, or what Harris calls lines of dignity. And with prices starting at $40 for a sweatshirt and $250 for a bodysuit, we can all afford a little bit of celebrity.
Website: milanodirouge.com
Instagram: @milanodirouge
Price: $$
Sizes: S-L

Never Too Spoiled

Never Too Spoiled (Rene Galvin)
Never Too Spoiled (Rene Galvin)
Camera icon 1 of 2
 
57 N. Third St.
215-928-0167
Never Too Spoiled is the Philadelphia fashion scene’s softest place to land. On a recent afternoon, during a visit to the 1,000-square-foot store, I found a bevy of plush lounge wear, soft sweaters, and corduroys that capped off at $150. This was a snuggle I could afford. Owner Rene Galvin’s soft pinks deepened into mauves, mustard yellows, and olive greens. Recently marking its 10th anniversary, the store specializes in sustainable lines like Honey Punch. And the clothes just aren’t soft to the touch, they are splashed with positive mantras like “It’s Cool to Be Kind.”
Website: nevertoospoiled.com
Instagram: @nevertoospoiledshop
Price: $$
Sizes: S-XL

The Style Loft

Sharkeya Revel's Style Loft (courtesy of Sharkeya Revels)
Sharkeya Revel's Style Loft (courtesy of Sharkeya Revels)
Camera icon 1 of 2
 
6039 Woodland Ave.
267-670-5900
This fall the Style Loft is a throwback to the 1990s, complete with denim overall short sets and spandex neon biking shorts with matching tops. Owner Sharkeya Revels’ mission is to keep prices below $150; in addition to keeping her customers trendy, she wants the Southwest Philadelphia community — the one she grew up in — to be able to have a specialty-store experience, complete with trunk shows, fashion presentations, and champagne.
Website: thastyleloft.myshopify.com
Instagram: @thastyleloft
Price: $
Sizes: XS-XL

Rowen

Rowen (Elizabeth wellington)
Rowen (Elizabeth wellington)
Camera icon 1 of 2
 
105 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth
484-270-8572
There are few specialty stores where moms and daughters can shop together and one — or both — don’t look as if they are trying too hard. Rowen is one of those places. Jordan LeWinter opened Rowen five years ago because she wanted to give women a place to buy basic casual pieces like Flying Monkeydenim and soft Hayden T’s in an easygoing environment. Here everything is Netflix and chill appropriate and, believe it or not, everything — except for a few leather jackets — is under $100.
Website: shop-rowen.com
Instagram: @shoprowen
Price: $$
Sizes: XS-XL

Louella

Louella Malvern (Courtesy of Louella)
Louella Bryn Mawr (Courtesy of Louella)
Camera icon 1 of 2
 
Wayne
227 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne
Malvern
335 E. King St., Malvern
610-722 4900
Bryn Mawr
1012 W. Lancaster Ave.
610-525-8100
As women, we have a lot of fashion concerns: Does this sweater work with our complexion? Are these trousers too tight? How do we dress our changing bodies? Chances are Maria Delany, owner of the Main Line’s Louella boutiques, can help you address them. Trumpet-sleeved blouses, skinny pants, pencil skirts, and occasional sheaths are very Lilly Pulitzer-meets-Eileen Fisher. That means Delany’s Nic + Zoe pieces and Julie Brown NYC items — all for the most part priced under $300 — come in varying shades of pastels in easy-to-wear silhouettes.
Website: louellastyle.com
Instagram: @louella_style
Price: $$$
Sizes: 0 to 16

Boujee

Boujee in Bryn Mawr. (Courtesy of Boujee)
Boujee in Bryn Mawr. (Courtesy of Boujee)
Camera icon 1 of 2
 
915 W. Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr
484-222-6113
Boujee is where the stylista goes for fun. Cheesy fun. But fun, nonetheless. The pieces that owner Amy Mitchell chooses are very faux-fur duster with skinny leather pant, winter floral maxis, ripped denim, and plaid button-up shirts. Think of Boujee as the Forever 21 of local specialty boutiques where labels aren’t important here, but floor-length dresses with dramatic slits paired with leather high-tops? Well, they are everything.
Website: boujeeboutique.shop
Instagram: @boujee_19010
Price: $$
Sizes: 0 to 12

Estate

Estate (Margie Stumpo)
Estate (Margie Stumpo)
Camera icon 1 of 2
 
53 W. State St., Doylestown
215-348-8250

When I first heard of Estate Boutique in Doylestown, I pictured an old store with musty clothes. But when I walked into Brittany McGinley’s vibrantly hued specialty store, I was pleasantly surprised. Helmut Lang and Rebecca Taylorsheaths were in the house alongside roomy, yet tailored always-appropriate-with-sneakers downtown style of Smythe and Elizabeth & James. Prices are in line with what you would expect to pay for designer dresses, upwards of $350 for Financial District-appropriate looks. At Estate you find clothes for the life you want.

Website: estateboutique.myshopify.com
Instagram: @estatedoylestown
Price: $$$
Sizes: 0 to 12

Dolly’s Boutique

Dolly's Boutique in Germantown. (Elizabeth Wellington)
Camera icon 1 of 1
 
6778 Germantown Ave.
215-668-5221
Dolly’s Boutique is where the ladies who church, the ladies who brunch, and the ladies who committee convene to keep up appearances and have a cocktail … or two. For 10 years, Dolly’s owner, Shani Newton, has dressed the likes of actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, and reality television stars Claudia Jordan and Yandy Smith in jewel tones and flattering silhouettes. The celebrity price tag, however, isn’t a high one; the average price of Newton’s pieces are between $80 and $150.
Website: facebook.com/Dollys-Boutique-Consignment-135929356449383
Instagram: @dollysboutique
Price: $$
Sizes: XS to 3X

Toile

Toile (Elizabeth Wellington)
Camera icon 1 of 1
 
1333 Frankford Ave.
267-587-7221
Philadelphia University (now Jefferson University) and Central Saint Martinsgraduate Bianca DiPietro features the work of 50 local designers — who specialize in deep purple, gray, and black, whether it’s special occasion or athleisure. Much like a classic atelier, DiPietro does free alterations, so if you purchase one of her pieces — which average $100 to $300, with more for custom — she will do the alterations for free.
Website: shoptoile.com
Instagram: @shoptoile
Price: $$½
Sizes: S-XL
Community Guidelines
© Copyright 2018 Philadelphia Media Network (Digital), LLC