Best shops in Philadelphia
By Elizabeth Wellington, Lifestyle Columnist
There is a myth that there is no good shopping in Philadelphia.
I’m here to tell you: That’s not true.
To prove it to you, I visited dozens of women’s boutiques and specialty stores in Philadelphia and surrounding burbs. What I found, in the midst of cozy sweaters, prairie dresses, and jumpsuits, were dynamic -- and did I say chatty? -- entrepreneurs who champion style and local businesses.
To make the list, stores had to offer a good mix of brands, customer service, and a variety of sizes. Prices, of course, vary depending on the store. But I made sure there were ample, high-end, low-end, and middle-of-the-road destinations. Each store has a definite point of view.
Happy fall fashion shopping. And fellas, I got you next time.
Skirt
Joan Shepp
My Little Redemption
Vagabond
ellelauri
NINObrand
M Concept
Nicole Miller
KIN Boutique
Knit Wit
Boyds Philadelphia
Charlie’s Jeans
Grove 1.2.1
Gabrielle/G.Lizzy
Paula Hian
Curve Conscious
Milano di Rouge
Never Too Spoiled
The Style Loft
Rowen
Louella
Boujee
Estate
When I first heard of Estate Boutique in Doylestown, I pictured an old store with musty clothes. But when I walked into Brittany McGinley’s vibrantly hued specialty store, I was pleasantly surprised. Helmut Lang and Rebecca Taylorsheaths were in the house alongside roomy, yet tailored always-appropriate-with-sneakers downtown style of Smythe and Elizabeth & James. Prices are in line with what you would expect to pay for designer dresses, upwards of $350 for Financial District-appropriate looks. At Estate you find clothes for the life you want.