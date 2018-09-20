There is a myth that there is no good shopping in Philadelphia.

I’m here to tell you: That’s not true.

To prove it to you, I visited dozens of women’s boutiques and specialty stores in Philadelphia and surrounding burbs. What I found, in the midst of cozy sweaters, prairie dresses, and jumpsuits, were dynamic -- and did I say chatty? -- entrepreneurs who champion style and local businesses.

To make the list, stores had to offer a good mix of brands, customer service, and a variety of sizes. Prices, of course, vary depending on the store. But I made sure there were ample, high-end, low-end, and middle-of-the-road destinations. Each store has a definite point of view.

Happy fall fashion shopping. And fellas, I got you next time.