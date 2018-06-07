Belmont Stakes: Time, odds, picks, TV and streaming info, and remembering Secretariat

150th BELMONT STAKES
When: Saturday, 6:46 p.m. post time (Race 11)
Where: Belmont Park
Address: 2150 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont, NY 11003
Quick Chart
|Horse
|Jockey
|Odds
|1
|Justify
|Mike Smith
|4-5
|2
|Free Drop Billy
|Robby Albarado
|30-1
|3
|Bravazo
|Luis Saez
|8-1
|4
|Hofburg
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|9-2
|5
|Restoring Hope
|Florent Geroux
|30-1
|6
|Gronkowski
|Jose Ortiz
|12-1
|7
|Tenfold
|Ricardo Santana Jr.
|12-1
|8
|Vino Rosso
|John Velazquez
|8-1
|9
|Noble Indy
|Javier Castellano
|30-1
|10
|Blended Citizen
|Kyle Frey
|15-1
Staff Picks
|Dick Jerardi
|Ed Barkowitz
|Mike Jensen
|1st
|1-Justify
|1-Justify
|3-Hofburg
|2nd
|4-Hofburg
|8-Vino Rosso
|10-Blended Citizen
|3rd
|8-Vino Rosso
|7-Tenfold
|1-Justify
|4th
|7-Tenfold
|4-Hofburg
|8-Vino Rosso
Fast Facts
TV: NBC beginning at 4 p.m. (NBCSN has undercard starting at 2 p.m.)
Streaming: NBCSports.com
Wagering Info: 1-888-BET-2-WIN or www.parxracing.com/phonebet.php
Distance: 1 1/2 miles.Weights: 126 pounds.
Purse: $1.5 million. First place: $800,000. Second place: $280,000. Third place: $150,000. Fourth place: $100,000. Fifth place: $60,000. Sixth place: $45,000. Seventh place: $35,000. Eighth place: $30,000.
2018 Triple Crown: Kentucky Derby, May 5 (winner: Justify); Preakness Stakes, May 19 (winner: Justify).
The Field
1 Justify
Morning Line: 4-5
Owner: China Horse Club, et. al.
Trainer: Bob Baffert. Jockey: Mike Smith.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|5
|5
|0
|0
|$2,998,000
|Career
|5
|5
|0
|0
|$2,998,000
Last three: Preakness Stakes (1st), Kentucky Derby (1st), Santa Anita Derby (1st).
DJ’s breakdown: Unbeaten in five starts, Derby and Preakness winner trying to become the 13th to win the Triple Crown. Should go right to the front and keep on going.
2 Free Drop Billy
Morning Line: 30-1
Owner: Albaugh Family Stables
Trainer: Dale L. Romans. Jockey: Robby Albarado.
Last three: Kentucky Derby (16th), Blue Grass Stakes (3rd), Gotham Stakes (3rd).
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|4
|0
|1
|2
|$197,200
|Career
|9
|2
|3
|2
|$625,220
DJ’s breakdown: Finished 16th in the Derby, 41 lengths behind Justify. His very best race is not close to Justify’s worst. Son of 2012 Belmont winner Union Rags.
3 Bravazo
Morning Line: 8-1
Owner: Calumet Farm
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas. Jockey: Luis Saez.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|5
|2
|1
|0
|$595,600
|Career
|10
|3
|2
|1
|$736,528
Last three: Preakness Stakes (2nd), Kentucky Derby (6th), Louisiana Derby (8th).
DJ’s breakdown: Fast closing second in the Preakness brought him within a half-length of Justify, but really looked like he had nothing left after the wire.
4 Hofburg
Morning Line: 9-2
Owner: Juddmonte Farms
Trainer: Bill Mott. Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|3
|1
|1
|0
|$223,800
|Career
|4
|1
|1
|0
|$227,950
Last three: Kentucky Derby (7th), Florida Derby (2nd), Maiden (Gulfstream, 1st).
DJ’s breakdown: Had no chance in the Derby after running into traffic twice during the race. Flying during the gallop out. Absolutely bred for the mile and a half.
5 Restoring Hope
Morning Line: 30-1
Owner: Gary & Mary West Stables
Trainer: Bob Baffert. Jockey: Florent Geroux.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|3
|1
|0
|1
|$135,400
|Career
|5
|1
|1
|2
|$149,880
Last three: Pat Day Mile (12th), Wood Memorial (3rd), Maiden/Santa Anita (1st).
DJ’s breakdown: Has won just once, but another of trainer Bob Baffert’s owners obviously wanted to run. One-paced colt has great bloodlines, but lacks speed.
6 Gronkowski
Morning Line: 12-1
Owner: Phoenix Thoroughbred, Rob Gronkowski
Trainer: Chad Brown. Jockey: Jose Ortiz.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|3
|3
|0
|0
|$127,943
|Career
|6
|4
|1
|0
|$135,644
Last three: Burradon Stakes (1st), Conditions Stakes/Kempton (1st), Allowance/Newcastle (1st).
DJ’s breakdown: First race on dirt for top trainer Chad Brown after running on artificial and grass surfaces in England. Gronk will likely lower the odds.
7 Tenfold
Morning Line: 12-1
Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds
Trainer: Steve Asmussen. Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|4
|2
|0
|1
|$289,200
|Career
|4
|2
|0
|1
|$289,200
Last three: Preakness Stakes (3rd), Arkansas Derby (5th), Allowance/Oaklawn (1st).
DJ’s breakdown: Gets better with every start with his Preakness third being his best yet. Steve Asmussen is one of America’s best big-race trainers.
8 Vino Rosso
Morning Line: 8-1
Owner: Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable
Trainer: Todd Pletcher. Jockey: John Velazquez.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|4
|1
|0
|1
|$572,500
|Career
|6
|3
|0
|1
|$620,500
Last three: Kentucky Derby (9th), Wood Memorial (1st), Tampa Bay Derby (4th).
DJ’s breakdown: Trainer Todd Pletcher has just about mastered the Derby to Belmont move. Forget this colt’s Derby, when he hated the slop. Dangerous.
9 Noble Indy
Morning Line: 30-1
Owner: WinStar Farm LLC and Repole Stable
Trainer: Todd Pletcher. Jockey: Javier Castellano.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|4
|2
|0
|1
|$666,400
|Career
|5
|3
|0
|1
|$691,600
Last three: Kentucky Derby (17th), Louisiana Derby (1st), Risen Star Stakes (3rd).
DJ’s breakdown: Has the second-best early speed, behind Justify, so should be prominent early. Finished 17th in the Derby, but is certainly better than that.
10 Blended Citizen
Morning Line: 15-1
Owner: Greg Hall, SanJay Racing, Brooke Hubbard
Trainer: Doug O’Neill. Jockey: Kyle Frey.
|Starts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|2018
|4
|2
|0
|1
|$364,800
|Career
|10
|3
|0
|2
|$406,854
Last three: Peter Pan Stakes (1st), Blue Grass Stakes (5th), Jeff Ruby Stakes (1st).
DJ’s breakdown: Won the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park, but ran quite slowly. Would have to improve dramatically to have any chance at an upset.
Triple Crown winners
Saturday is the 45th anniversary of the greatest performance in the history of horse racing and Chic Anderson’s historic description of Secretariat — “He is moving like a tremendous machine” — was dead on.
[Archives: Jockey Ron Turcotte: “Oh my God, we’re flying.”]
|Year
|Horse
|Jockey
|Trainer
|1919
|Sir Barton
|Johnny Loftus
|H. Guy Bedwell
|1930
|Gallant Fox
|Earl Sande
|Jim Fitzsimmons
|1935
|Omaha
|Smokey Saunders
|Jim Fitzsimmons
|1937
|War Admiral
|Charles Kurtsinger
|George Conway
|1941
|Whirlaway
|Eddie Arcaro
|Ben A. Jones
|1943
|Count Fleet
|Johnny Longden
|Don Cameron
|1946
|Assault
|Warren Mehrtens
|Max Hirsch
|1948
|Citation
|Eddie Arcaro
|Jimmy Jones
|1973
|Secretariat
|Ron Turcotte
|Lucien Laurin
|1977
|Seattle Slew
|Jean Cruguet
|William Turner Jr.
|1978
|Affirmed
|Steve Cauthen
|Laz Barrera
|2015
|American Pharoah
|Victor Espinoza
|Bob Baffert
Where to Wager
ON TRACK
Parx Racing
3001 Street Road, Bensalem, Pa., 19020
215-639-9000
Harrah’s Philadelphia
777 Harrah’s Blvd., Chester, Pa., 19013
800-480-8020
OFF-TRACK PARLORS
South Philadelphia
700 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, 19148
215-551-8270
Northeast
Roosevelt Mall
Cottman and Bustleton Aves.
Philadelphia, 19149
215-338-1887
Valley Forge
Oaks Corporate Center
600 Cresson Blvd., Oaks, Pa., 19456
610-650-0100
Wagering Terms
Win: Betting a horse to finish first.
Place: Betting a horse to finish first or second.
Show: Betting a horse to finish first, second or third.
Across the board: Betting an equal amount to win, place and show.
Exacta: A bet on which horses will finish first and second, in order.
Quinella: A bet on which horses will finish first and second, regardless of order.
Trifecta: A bet on which horses will finish first, second and third, in order.
Superfecta: A bet on which horses will finish first, second, third and fourth, in order.
Pick Six: Correctly picking the winners of six consecutive designated races. Pick Six wagering on Saturday for the Belmont Stakes begins with Race 6.