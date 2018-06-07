Belmont Stakes: Time, odds, picks, TV and streaming info, and remembering Secretariat

You bettor believe it: Delaware is open for sports betting

Justify, shown here with exercise rider Humberto Gomez, is a heavy favorite to win Saturday’s Belmont Stakes, which would give him the Triple Crown.

150th BELMONT STAKES

When: Saturday, 6:46 p.m. post time (Race 11)

Where: Belmont Park

Address: 2150 Hempstead Turnpike, Elmont, NY 11003

Quick Chart

Horse Jockey Odds 1 Justify Mike Smith 4-5 2 Free Drop Billy Robby Albarado 30-1 3 Bravazo Luis Saez 8-1 4 Hofburg Irad Ortiz Jr. 9-2 5 Restoring Hope Florent Geroux 30-1 6 Gronkowski Jose Ortiz 12-1 7 Tenfold Ricardo Santana Jr. 12-1 8 Vino Rosso John Velazquez 8-1 9 Noble Indy Javier Castellano 30-1 10 Blended Citizen Kyle Frey 15-1

Staff Picks

Dick Jerardi Ed Barkowitz Mike Jensen 1st 1-Justify 1-Justify 3-Hofburg 2nd 4-Hofburg 8-Vino Rosso 10-Blended Citizen 3rd 8-Vino Rosso 7-Tenfold 1-Justify 4th 7-Tenfold 4-Hofburg 8-Vino Rosso

Fast Facts

TV: NBC beginning at 4 p.m. (NBCSN has undercard starting at 2 p.m.)

Streaming: NBCSports.com

Wagering Info: 1-888-BET-2-WIN or www.parxracing.com/phonebet.php

Distance: 1 1/2 miles.Weights: 126 pounds.

Purse: $1.5 million. First place: $800,000. Second place: $280,000. Third place: $150,000. Fourth place: $100,000. Fifth place: $60,000. Sixth place: $45,000. Seventh place: $35,000. Eighth place: $30,000.

2018 Triple Crown: Kentucky Derby, May 5 (winner: Justify); Preakness Stakes, May 19 (winner: Justify).

The Field

1 Justify

Morning Line: 4-5

Owner: China Horse Club, et. al.

Trainer: Bob Baffert. Jockey: Mike Smith.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 5 5 0 0 $2,998,000 Career 5 5 0 0 $2,998,000

Last three: Preakness Stakes (1st), Kentucky Derby (1st), Santa Anita Derby (1st).

DJ’s breakdown: Unbeaten in five starts, Derby and Preakness winner trying to become the 13th to win the Triple Crown. Should go right to the front and keep on going.

2 Free Drop Billy

Morning Line: 30-1

Owner: Albaugh Family Stables

Trainer: Dale L. Romans. Jockey: Robby Albarado.

Last three: Kentucky Derby (16th), Blue Grass Stakes (3rd), Gotham Stakes (3rd).

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 4 0 1 2 $197,200 Career 9 2 3 2 $625,220

DJ’s breakdown: Finished 16th in the Derby, 41 lengths behind Justify. His very best race is not close to Justify’s worst. Son of 2012 Belmont winner Union Rags.

3 Bravazo

Morning Line: 8-1

Owner: Calumet Farm

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas. Jockey: Luis Saez.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 5 2 1 0 $595,600 Career 10 3 2 1 $736,528

Last three: Preakness Stakes (2nd), Kentucky Derby (6th), Louisiana Derby (8th).

DJ’s breakdown: Fast closing second in the Preakness brought him within a half-length of Justify, but really looked like he had nothing left after the wire.

4 Hofburg

Morning Line: 9-2

Owner: Juddmonte Farms

Trainer: Bill Mott. Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 3 1 1 0 $223,800 Career 4 1 1 0 $227,950

Last three: Kentucky Derby (7th), Florida Derby (2nd), Maiden (Gulfstream, 1st).

DJ’s breakdown: Had no chance in the Derby after running into traffic twice during the race. Flying during the gallop out. Absolutely bred for the mile and a half.

5 Restoring Hope

Morning Line: 30-1

Owner: Gary & Mary West Stables

Trainer: Bob Baffert. Jockey: Florent Geroux.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 3 1 0 1 $135,400 Career 5 1 1 2 $149,880

Last three: Pat Day Mile (12th), Wood Memorial (3rd), Maiden/Santa Anita (1st).

DJ’s breakdown: Has won just once, but another of trainer Bob Baffert’s owners obviously wanted to run. One-paced colt has great bloodlines, but lacks speed.

6 Gronkowski

Morning Line: 12-1

Owner: Phoenix Thoroughbred, Rob Gronkowski

Trainer: Chad Brown. Jockey: Jose Ortiz.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 3 3 0 0 $127,943 Career 6 4 1 0 $135,644

Last three: Burradon Stakes (1st), Conditions Stakes/Kempton (1st), Allowance/Newcastle (1st).

DJ’s breakdown: First race on dirt for top trainer Chad Brown after running on artificial and grass surfaces in England. Gronk will likely lower the odds.

7 Tenfold

Morning Line: 12-1

Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds

Trainer: Steve Asmussen. Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 4 2 0 1 $289,200 Career 4 2 0 1 $289,200

Last three: Preakness Stakes (3rd), Arkansas Derby (5th), Allowance/Oaklawn (1st).

DJ’s breakdown: Gets better with every start with his Preakness third being his best yet. Steve Asmussen is one of America’s best big-race trainers.

8 Vino Rosso

Morning Line: 8-1

Owner: Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable

Trainer: Todd Pletcher. Jockey: John Velazquez.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 4 1 0 1 $572,500 Career 6 3 0 1 $620,500

Last three: Kentucky Derby (9th), Wood Memorial (1st), Tampa Bay Derby (4th).

DJ’s breakdown: Trainer Todd Pletcher has just about mastered the Derby to Belmont move. Forget this colt’s Derby, when he hated the slop. Dangerous.

9 Noble Indy

Morning Line: 30-1

Owner: WinStar Farm LLC and Repole Stable

Trainer: Todd Pletcher. Jockey: Javier Castellano.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 4 2 0 1 $666,400 Career 5 3 0 1 $691,600

Last three: Kentucky Derby (17th), Louisiana Derby (1st), Risen Star Stakes (3rd).

DJ’s breakdown: Has the second-best early speed, behind Justify, so should be prominent early. Finished 17th in the Derby, but is certainly better than that.

10 Blended Citizen

Morning Line: 15-1

Owner: Greg Hall, SanJay Racing, Brooke Hubbard

Trainer: Doug O’Neill. Jockey: Kyle Frey.

Starts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings 2018 4 2 0 1 $364,800 Career 10 3 0 2 $406,854

Last three: Peter Pan Stakes (1st), Blue Grass Stakes (5th), Jeff Ruby Stakes (1st).

DJ’s breakdown: Won the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park, but ran quite slowly. Would have to improve dramatically to have any chance at an upset.

Triple Crown winners

Saturday is the 45th anniversary of the greatest performance in the history of horse racing and Chic Anderson’s historic description of Secretariat — “He is moving like a tremendous machine” — was dead on.

[Archives: Jockey Ron Turcotte: “Oh my God, we’re flying.”]

Year Horse Jockey Trainer 1919 Sir Barton Johnny Loftus H. Guy Bedwell 1930 Gallant Fox Earl Sande Jim Fitzsimmons 1935 Omaha Smokey Saunders Jim Fitzsimmons 1937 War Admiral Charles Kurtsinger George Conway 1941 Whirlaway Eddie Arcaro Ben A. Jones 1943 Count Fleet Johnny Longden Don Cameron 1946 Assault Warren Mehrtens Max Hirsch 1948 Citation Eddie Arcaro Jimmy Jones 1973 Secretariat Ron Turcotte Lucien Laurin 1977 Seattle Slew Jean Cruguet William Turner Jr. 1978 Affirmed Steve Cauthen Laz Barrera 2015 American Pharoah Victor Espinoza Bob Baffert

From the archives

American Pharoah wins the Triple Crown: Bob Ford | Mike Jensen | Dick Jerardi

Wagering Terms

Win: Betting a horse to finish first.

Place: Betting a horse to finish first or second.

Show: Betting a horse to finish first, second or third.

Across the board: Betting an equal amount to win, place and show.

Exacta: A bet on which horses will finish first and second, in order.

Quinella: A bet on which horses will finish first and second, regardless of order.

Trifecta: A bet on which horses will finish first, second and third, in order.

Superfecta: A bet on which horses will finish first, second, third and fourth, in order.

Pick Six: Correctly picking the winners of six consecutive designated races. Pick Six wagering on Saturday for the Belmont Stakes begins with Race 6.