Husband keeping her isolated

DEAR ABBY: I am a shy, 30-year-old woman. I stay at home with our 10-month-old, primarily because of our family's financial situation.

I am gifted in the visual arts, but because I don't have an art degree, I'm unable to pursue a professional job in the arts. Instead, I have been advertising to teach private art lessons at home. One month in, I have one student.

The past months have been lonely, and I am aching for friendship. My husband doesn't seem to understand this. We know one family, but we are not close. I am considering offering free lessons to their kindergartner because it would not only help me to develop professionally, but also give me some adult interaction, which I desperately need. Again, my husband doesn't understand this. How can I make him see?

- Unfulfilled artist in Pennsylvania

DEAR ARTIST: Your husband appears to be unusually controlling. Have you told him the reason you want to give the family free art lessons is so you can have some much-needed adult interaction? If you haven't, you should, rather than keep silent.

He should not be isolating you the way he appears to be, which strikes me as worrisome.

I think you should try doing what you have in mind and see how it works out. If your husband continues to be as possessive as he appears to be, consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233 for suggestions.

P.S. I encourage you to go for that degree as soon as you are financially able.

Help for his acne

My grandson is 16, a good student, a great athlete and popular. We are very proud of him. The problem is, he has terrible acne and picks at his face constantly.

His mother, my daughter-in-law, is a nurse practitioner and a germaphobe. I'm constantly surprised that she doesn't take him to a dermatologist and remind him to keep his hands away from his face.

Is there anything I can say or do to help without intruding in their space?

- Caring Grandma in Texas

DEAR GRANDMA: Yes. Your grandson would not be picking at the pimples if they didn't bother HIM. Point out to your daughter-in-law that while your grandson's acne may be "just a phase," there are things that can be done to clear it up. This would not be intruding.