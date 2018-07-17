At Ardmore's Ripplewood, a double-patty burger dream | Craig LaBan

Craig LaBan has been the restaurant critic and drink columnist for the Inquirer since 1998. He has won awards from the James Beard Foundation and Association of Food Journalists.

There’s a lot to like about the Ripplewood — or “the Ripp,” as chef and co-owner Biff Gottehrer affectionately calls it. The assets begin with its collection of more than 100 whiskeys (and several creative riffs on the Citywide), a list of great beers, and a casual gastropub vibe that’s well-suited to Ardmore’s current bid to be the Main Line’s hippest place to eat.

Gottehrer’s menu is full of bold comfort food updates to balance the booze: garlic-blasted shrimp; some excellent “tongue-in-cheek” tacos with, yes, actual tongue and tender braised beef cheeks on house-pressed tortillas; and an over-the-top fried potato-nachos hybrid called “Ripp fries” that layers fresh-punched frites beneath frothy rivers of fontina-cheddar foam, pickled jalapeños, and melty chunks of braised brisket.

But even a side of Ripp fries could not upstage the juicy indulgence of Gottehrer’s double-patty burger dream. I’ve admired this chef’s burger passion since his days at Lansdale’s Stove & Tap, where he began to develop his ode to the Big Mac. But he’s upgraded his rendition here with even better ingredients: two quarter-pounders with extra fat content and dry-aged beefy oomph; melty Gouda; house-pickled onions (which add both crunch and tartness); a creamy “special sauce” with smoked tomatoes, capers and shallots; and a pain au lait bun that’s soft without being too eggy. Most important, though, two thin pads of fried Lebanon bologna are slipped in between the patties and add a touch of smoky sweetness where, in other burgers, bacon might play a role. It’s a signature touch that lends a local Dutch savor to this gusher of a burger beauty. And it’s so juicy (provided you order it medium-rare), you’ll need two hands to eat it, and most likely several napkins.

— Craig LaBan

Ripplewood burger, $13 (plus $2 for “Ripp fries” upgrade), Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft, 29 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, 610-486-7477; ripplewoodbar.com