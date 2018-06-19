food

Craig LaBan

The best croissants in Philadelphia | Craig LaBan

Popular Stories

DG_BUTTERY19-ll
View Gallery
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer
Croissants flanked by vanilla bean canele and blueberry tarts at Malvern Buttery.
by , Food Critic @CraigLaBan | claban@phillynews.com
Close icon

Craig LaBan

Food Critic

Craig LaBan has been the restaurant critic and drink columnist  for the Inquirer since 1998. He has won awards from the James Beard Foundation and Association of Food Journalists.

Live chat: Join Craig at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays in the chatroom.

Book: The Philadelphia Inquirer Restaurant Guide

4 Bells: According to Craig, the best restaurants in the Philadelphia area.

More by Craig LaBan

More from Craig LaBan Arrow icon

Reader: I just moved here from New York and I can’t seem to find a great croissant. Help!

Craig LaBan: You haven’t been to the right places yet, because Philly is having a croissant revolution right now! A couple of my current favorites, in fact, have New York connections.

My top pick is still Hungry Pigeon (743 S. Fourth St.) in Queen Village, where Pat O’Malley, who used to run the pastry production for Balthazar, is making flaky wonders rich with Euro-style butter and a kiss of local honey subbed for sugar. His croissant variations with almond paste, dark ribbons of Valrhona chocolate, and ham and cheese layered with creamy béchamel are particularly great.

Camera icon CLEM MURRAY / Staff Photographer
Walnut Street Cafe’s kouign-amann (upper left), pistachio cherry croissant (foreground), and raspbery jam spelt.

Melissa Weller at Walnut Street Cafe (2929 Walnut St.), who made her name in New York at Rebelle, uses a sourdough starter and Beurre d’Isigny for her elegant viennoiserie, including her insanely delicious kouign-amann variation stuffed with chocolate-hazelnut cream. That once-obscure Breton pastry, in which the laminated butter dough is heavily sugared and folded in like a muffin for a caramelized crisp, is  now de rigueur at any good croissant destination.

One of my new go-to KAs is the cardamom-sugared lovely at Suraya (1528 Frankford Ave.), the gorgeous Lebanese cafe-market, bakery, and restaurant in Fishtown, which right now is making some of the city’s most beautiful pastries — French, but with a Levantine twist.

ICI Macarons & Cafe (230 Arch St.) in Old City is a hidden gem — it does fine croissants, as well as some excellent KAs.

The Le Bec-Fin-trained duo of Katie Lynch and Emily Riddell at wholesale-oriented Machine Shop Boulangerie in the Bok Building in South Philly have helped upgrade the pastry cases at several coffee shops around town, including Menagerie, ReAnimator, Elixr, Rival Bros., and Res Ipsa. I’ve also loved the croissants laced with exotic za’atar at La Colombe (if a croissant could be flavorful but light, this is it).

The Kettle Black (631 N. Second St.) in Northern Liberties makes its standard croissants with Amish butter and has an airy vegan version that has seriously whirling layers inside. The French-owned J’Aime in the Gayborhood (212 S. 12th St.) is also legit.

Camera icon CRAIG LABAN / Staff
The buttery, flaky interior of a croissant from Le Petit Mitron.

For my old-school francs, though, the most authentic croissants in the area — the ones whose sweet butter flakes truly whisk me back to Paris — are to be found just outside the city limits in Centre Ville Narberth at Patrick Rurange’s Le Petit Mitron (207 Haverford Ave.) It’s not the only great suburban croissant, either. Try them at Ardmore’s Delice et Chocolat on your way to the train (9 E. Lancaster Ave.) or at the Buttery in Malvern (233 E King St.), where the pain aux chocolat was particularly memorable. The region’s croissant revolution, I suspect, is still on the rise.

More Coverage

Published: