Severe thunderstorm warning in effect; 60 mph gusts possible

Just in time for what traditionally is the peak voting period, a line of potent storms was crossing the region late Tuesday, primary-election day in Pennsylvania.
The National Weather Service hoisted a severe-thunderstorm warning for Philadelphia and for Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery Counties and parts of Delaware and Burlington Counties, as a line of storms pressed eastward.
The weather service warned of potential wind gusts up to 60 mph and nickel-size hail. “Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible,” the weather service said.
A severe-thunderstorm watch remains for the entire region until 11 p.m., and a flash-flood watch until 2 a.m.
We will keep you posted.