Could that viral pollen cloud be real? Well, these are extreme times, experts say

Could that viral pollen cloud be real? Well, these are extreme times, experts say May 9

Coldest April in 20 years across the United States, feds say

Coldest April in 20 years across the United States, feds say May 8

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect; 60 mph gusts possible May 15

Anthony R. Wood has been writing about the atmosphere for The Inquirer for 26 years.

Just in time for what traditionally is the peak voting period, a line of potent storms was crossing the region late Tuesday, primary-election day in Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service hoisted a severe-thunderstorm warning for Philadelphia and for Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery Counties and parts of Delaware and Burlington Counties, as a line of storms pressed eastward.

The weather service warned of potential wind gusts up to 60 mph and nickel-size hail. “Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible,” the weather service said.

A severe-thunderstorm watch remains for the entire region until 11 p.m., and a flash-flood watch until 2 a.m.

We will keep you posted.